One lady showcased a chocolate which she had bought for R400 in Dis-Chem, and people were left with mixed reaction

The clip sparked a huge buzz on social media, and it gained massive traction on the video platform

South Africans were not impressed as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady caught onto the hype of the R400 chocolate and took to social media to show how she tried it out.

A woman tried out the R400 Dubai chocolate in a TikTok video. Image: @livy_dennis

Woman buys R400 Dubai chocolate

TikTok user @livy_dennis uploaded a clip in which she flexed the R400 chocolate and expressed excitement about trying it. She shared the glorious moment with an employee from the store as they each took a bite of the brown treat.

The ladies gave the Dubai chocolate a good rating, expressing that the price was "worth it" and tasted that it was "really good."

@livy_dennis's video left many people with mixed reactions as it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to the R400 Dubai chocolate

People were not impressed as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Bryan cracked a joke, saying:

"Lol, I’ll wait for it to go to the original price of R20,00."

BoituMelo007 said:

"I can't even afford Ferrero or Magnum Imagine R400 for habibi chocolate."

Shazu expressed:

"I'll wait until it's R40."

Shirl wrote:

"Who pays R400 for one chocolate?"

Dineo Kagiso commented:

"It’s giving Prime."

Patsydarlin3 shared:

"Love it, it's the 2nd best chocolate I've ever had. Definitely worth the price...the quality is so divine."

