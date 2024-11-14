"Did You Survive Mntase": Leopard Tries to Break into Man's House, Video Stresses SA
- One leopard tried to break into a house, leaving many people in South Africa over the edge, and the clip went viral
- The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering over 1.3 million views, thousands of likes, and comments
- Mzansi was concerned as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A young man was visited by one of the members of the Big Five, and he took an opportunity to record the moment.
Leopard tries to break into a man's house
The leopard went on an adventure and ended up in someone's yard. A gentleman who goes by the handle @soskiey2 shared a TikTok video that showcases the wild animal's antics.
The leopard first tried to jump into a window but did not succeed. It then began walking toward where the man stood and dashed to attack him. Luckily for the gentleman, he survived and shared a follow-up update showing how the wildlife rangers captured the animal.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
@soskiey2's video captured the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to leopard trying to break in
People online were filled with instant panic; many expressed their concerns in the comments section while others shared their thoughts.
Msrad said:
"What is the cameraman still alive, guys?"
Moralfino cracked a joke, saying:
"He is looking for Kasango."
callie expressed:
"Where is this brother yhooo this is not a joke phela don't kill the elephant but this yes."
User shared:
"I saw a lion at Mandela bridge, elephant in Soweto now leopard."
Annikie_boreni1 commented:
"Chommie, are you okay, though?"
Leopard on the loose in Kruger National Park
Briefly News previously reported that an employee at the Nkuhlu Tented Camp at the Kruger National Park filmed a scene of panic where a leopard escaped its cage and set the picnic site in total disarray.
The wild animal came at full speed as if crossing over to the park's visitors' side. Africa is known for its rich heritage and culture, but one thing foreigners reference when they write stories about the continent is the wild animals.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za