A young man was visited by one of the members of the Big Five, and he took an opportunity to record the moment.

A man showed off how a leopard tried breaking into his house in a TikTok video. Image: @soskiey2

Source: TikTok

Leopard tries to break into a man's house

The leopard went on an adventure and ended up in someone's yard. A gentleman who goes by the handle @soskiey2 shared a TikTok video that showcases the wild animal's antics.

The leopard first tried to jump into a window but did not succeed. It then began walking toward where the man stood and dashed to attack him. Luckily for the gentleman, he survived and shared a follow-up update showing how the wildlife rangers captured the animal.

@soskiey2's video captured the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA reacts to leopard trying to break in

People online were filled with instant panic; many expressed their concerns in the comments section while others shared their thoughts.

Msrad said:

"What is the cameraman still alive, guys?"

Moralfino cracked a joke, saying:

"He is looking for Kasango."

callie expressed:

"Where is this brother yhooo this is not a joke phela don't kill the elephant but this yes."

User shared:

"I saw a lion at Mandela bridge, elephant in Soweto now leopard."

Annikie_boreni1 commented:

"Chommie, are you okay, though?"

Leopard on the loose in Kruger National Park

Briefly News previously reported that an employee at the Nkuhlu Tented Camp at the Kruger National Park filmed a scene of panic where a leopard escaped its cage and set the picnic site in total disarray.

The wild animal came at full speed as if crossing over to the park's visitors' side. Africa is known for its rich heritage and culture, but one thing foreigners reference when they write stories about the continent is the wild animals.

