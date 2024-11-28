One domestic worker tried the famous Dubai chocolate, and she was shocked at the price of the snack

The R400 chocolate has sparked an enormous buzz in South Africa, and the video of the lady gained massive traction

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

South Africans are going wild over the Dubai chocolate, and many are showing off their reviews of the popular treat.

A domestic worker’s reaction to R400 Dubai chocolate left SA cracking up with laughter. Image: @loveliftingluxe

Domestic worker tries viral Dubai chocolate

TikTok user @loveliftingluxe gave viewers a glimpse into how she made her domestic worker try out the famous snack.

@loveliftingluxe shared a video showcasing her employee's priceless reaction after taking a bite of the Dubai chocolate. Her employer then revealed that it cost R400, while the domestic worker initially guessed it was only R40.

The domestic worker was surprised by the price and stated that it could at least be priced at R60 or R100, not R400, as it was not that nice for such a price.

@loveliftingluxe's clip grabbed many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to a woman trying Dubai chocolate

The domestic worker's reaction amused social media users, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Connie Ferreira said:

"Hahahahaha, haar gesig was priceless."

Maggie Porobich expressed:

"Mary's thinking, 'What I could do with R400?'."

Juanita Coetzee shared:

"Tell me you have too much money without telling me. Jy moet van looitjie getik te wees of R400 vir n stuk chocolate te betaal. You know what I can do with R400?"

Jo.jacobs77

"She is low-key thinking if you pay that for choc, you can afford to give me a raise."

