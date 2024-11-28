"It’s Not His Job”: Petrol Attendant’s Selfless Act Sparks Massive Reaction Online
- One gent in South Africa had tongues wagging on social media in a viral video making the rounds on the internet
- The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People were touched as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, and some inquired about more info
A young man went viral on social media, leaving many people in South Africa with mixed reactions.
Petrol attendant goes the extra mile
The footage posted by a TikTok user @team_nkunziec shows a petrol attendant going the extra mile, which caused a massive buzz online.
In the clip, the man is seen cleaning the mud off a customer’s car, wearing a big smile. The video also shows other muddy vehicles at the petrol station. The scene at the petrol station had a lively and cheerful atmosphere.
While many online viewers appreciated the petrol attendant’s actions, some pointed out that cleaning the mud was not part of his job. @team_nkunziec’s clip quickly went viral, gaining loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA applauds the petrol attendant’s grand gesture
The online community loved the heartwarming clip, and many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.
User said:
"Yes, it is not his job to do so, but sometimes you have to go the extra mile for itoho lakho n akumcostanga lutho."
Mr M shared:
"Looks like they had fun where they have been."
TheGateKeeper expressed:
"Disgusting, it's not the petrol pump attendees' job to do that; that is abuse; all 4 x 4 are banned from going offroad."
Mal-mal cracked a joke, saying:
"This car went for mud spray."
Athandwa Trust god commented
"I love how it's dirt."
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za