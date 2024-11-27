A petrol attendant had one of the worst days of his life after he spilt tons of litres of gas on the floor

The guy was attending to a customer when he left the pump that pulled itself from the car’s petrol hole

The online community reacted to the video, with many feeling sorry for the guy and sharing similar stories

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A petrol attendant was captured in a video that went viral. The man fumbled the gas and as a result, it got wasted.

A petrol assistant mistakenly poured gas on the ground. Images: @simzkhumalo/ TikTok, @TravelCouples/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTik clip uploaded by @simzkhumalo, the petrol assistant attended to a customer. He took the petrol pipe and put it in the customer's car. However, his mistake was not to stand beside it until it finished pouring.

The man left the pipe inside the car’s petrol hole and went to the other side of the car. At that moment, the pipe got pulled out from the car and the petrol spilt on the floor. It was a mess. By the time he realised the incident it was a bit too late because most the petrol was on the floor.

Petrol attendant spills litres of gas

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens feel sorry for the guy

The video gained over 8 million views, with many h’s salary would pay for the petrol he spilt. See the comments below:

@Mthiyane shared:

“This happened as petrol attendant fueling my car but I paid and kept quiet as he was panicking 😂.”

@Danny Richie was touched:

“Ooh noh this job isn't easy guys.”

@User8064547849048 expressed:

“I once worked at petrol station I know the pain 🥺.”

@Raymond wrote:

“Also work as petrol attendant, after this believe me we can't even face the customers face to face, is also paining us😭😭.”

@K A M I L commented:

“Happened to me last month at BP and i paid for it....these guys work hard and deal with people's attitude everyday 🥺.”

@Doc.Jay✓ said:

“Park your car properly where the gas tank is so that the gas boy can immediately notice if it is full. I'm a gas boy.”

Man rude to petrol attendant for clamping his BMW

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who tore a petrol attendant apart for clamping his car.

A man in South Africa went viral for all the wrong reasons over his horrific behaviour, which he displayed in a video making rounds online. TikTok user @kellyrank1 exposed the man for his bad behaviour. In the clip, the gent can be seen talking horribly to a petrol attendant, clamping his car because he allegedly parked on private property.

The clip went viral on social media, shocking many people over the man's actions as they called out the company in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News