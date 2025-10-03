A KwaZulu-Natal influencer shared a video revealing a hidden Durban store selling branded jeans for R300, chino shorts for R160 and denim shorts for R180

The content creator, who works as a personal shopper, gave her followers the exact location, urging them to rush before the stock runs out during the ongoing sale

South Africans flooded the comments asking about ladies' clothing options and specific sizes, with some joking that the stock won't last long

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An influencer from KZN shared a vdieo showing where to purchase branded jeans at discounted prices. Images: @zizidlaminii

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal influencer has given her followers what they've been waiting for: quality branded clothing at prices that won't break the bank. Content creator @zizidlaminii, who regularly shares fashion finds and discount shopping spots across the province, posted a video on 18 August 2025 that went viral with over 6,000 reactions and hundreds of comments. Her caption read:

"Crafty Clothing 🔌 plug. 55 Buro Crescent, next to Malls Tiles at Brickfield. I am a personal shopper - to order WhatsApp @CRAFTYCLOTHINGS 0676601491."

In the video, the influencer welcomed viewers to another episode of her plug series, introducing them to what she called a hidden gem. She walked through the store showing DKNY jeans going for R300, men's cargo pants, chino shorts for R160 to R190, and denim shorts for only R180. She kept stating that these were quality items, asking viewers where else they could find such deals. The sale includes T-shirts, chino pants, cargo pants, and denim jeans, all at heavily discounted prices.

She encouraged people to go with their families, get an Uber, or drive themselves to the location in Brickfield. Her excitement was clear as she told viewers not to walk but run to the shop before the stock runs out.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A video went viral on TikTok after an influencer shared a clip showing where to get branded jeans on sale. Images: @zizidlaminii

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to budget jeans finds

@pupu requested:

"Show us ladies stuff."

@veronique asked:

"Please show us the ladies' clothes 🥰"

@#goodlife joked:

"Eish, now, the people in Phoenix know about it, by the time we come, there will be no stock 😂🤣🤣"

@arcanaverdure questioned:

"Does it have trench coats?"

@zanelegail enquired:

"Hi, how much are men's jeans?"

@ahadkhan😉 commented:

"That's not cheap..."

@dee wondered:

"Hi, is it only men's clothing?"

How to shop smart during sales

According to shopping experts at In the Folds, buying thoughtfully during sale seasons needs intention and planning. They suggest keeping 'wants' and 'needs' lists throughout the year, regularly checking what you already own that could fill the gap before buying something new.

If an item stays on your 'want' list for a long time and the desire hasn't gone away, move it to the 'need' list. Use this list to guide your purchases during sales instead of impulse buying. They also recommend staying off social media during sale seasons to avoid the temptation of influencer hauls and pushy advertising. When you do buy during sales, try to purchase everything from one store to reduce shipping costs and your carbon footprint.

Content creator @zizidlaminii works as a personal shopper, meaning she can visit stores like Crafty Clothing, purchase items for her followers, and arrange delivery. This service helps people who can't get to the store themselves or those living in other provinces who want to take advantage of these Durban deals.

Based on the comments, many viewers were interested in ladies' clothing options and wanted to know if the sale extended beyond men's items. The influencer's approach of sharing exact locations, prices, and contact details makes it easy for her followers to either visit themselves or contact her to shop on their behalf.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More SA sale finds

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town woman who bought R700 worth of Uniq Clothing but only paid R174.50 after discounts, and her haul had people asking for store locations.

recently reported on a Cape Town woman who bought R700 worth of Uniq Clothing but only paid R174.50 after discounts, and her haul had people asking for store locations. A Cape Town content creator revealed a new Lindt outlet offering up to 70% off chocolate, and the discovery had South Africans debating whether having access to discounted luxury chocolate was dangerous.

A Cape Town fashion insider shared how she bought R2,000 Poetry heels for just R200, and South Africans from other provinces begged for help getting the discounted items.

Source: Briefly News