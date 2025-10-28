Natasha Thahane recently debuted a unique look for the 2025 Miss South Africa pageant

The actress/ media personality and her designer took a bold route for her second outfit of the night, but struggled to impress the online community with their creative approach

Social media debated Natasha's striking look, with critics and fashionistas sharing their opinions in the comment section

Natasha Thahane’s second outfit for the Miss South Africa pageant had social media buzzing. Images: natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Everyone is talking about Natasha Thahane's look at the 2025 Miss South Africa pageant.

The Blood and Water star took to the red carpet on 25 October with a striking red gown that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure, and had her dazzling with the stars.

If that wasn't enough to turn heads, she and her designer, the famous Khosi Nkosi, went a step further with her second look—this time ditching the dress for a pant suit.

Natasha wore a brown two-piece suit with pleats stitched on one half of the suit for a unique twist. The ensemble featured beaded fringe details on the pants and the matching hat with pops of pink for a contrasting effect. She styled the look with hot pink heels to complete the boldly coordinated statement.

Natasha Thahane debuted a unique look with her second outfit at the 2025 Miss South Africa pageant. Image: natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Her Instagram post, published on 26 October, garnered over 31,000 likes from fans and industry peers.

However, it was an entirely different story after the photo was reshared by gossipmonger Musa Khawula on Twitter (X), receiving thousands of impressions and comments from the online community. Sadly, the comments were not in Natasha's favour.

See Natasha's bold outfit below:

Online users react to Natasha Thahane's look

Social media questioned the actress's bold look, with some giving it a massive thumbs down.

MissLELOMK1 said:

"Too much going on, Mfazi."

Eliz_abeth25 was not impressed:

"That’s a hideous outfit."

UpittyAfrican wrote:

"This outfit is so trash. We need Nigerian designers PRONTO!"

NathiMahlaba added:

"Oh, this is a mess."

Online users debated over Natasha Thahane’s outfit for Miss South Africa. Image: natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, fashionistas gave the outfit a second look and admired the bold approach.

modile34314 said:

"I think I like this, but the hat is not necessary."

MtoloSam shared:

"I don't really like this colour, but it's beautiful."

VuyaniSupaMega posted:

"Now, this is perfect!"

Babeswitdaheat added:

"I actually like it, sans the waist embellishment, I prefer it on just the hat. Hmmmm, nice."

While the intense reaction confirms that, although the pant suit may not have been a crowd-pleaser, it successfully dominated the digital conversation, cementing the look as one of the most talked-about moments from the Miss South Africa pageant.

