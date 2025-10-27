South African TV presenter Claire Mawisa returned to Carte Blanche as the TV host, and she received a warm welcome from her fans

Her outfit is what shone brightest as she wore a traditional IsiXhosa regalia, as a newly married woman

Social media users gushed over Claire Mawisa and her beauty, with many fans asking her to share her beauty secrets

‘Carte Blanche’ TV Presenter Claire Mawisa wore a traditional IsiXhosa attire. Image: Clairemawisa

Source: Instagram

The beautiful Claire Mawisa stunned recently on her latest TV appearance. The star returned to her duties as Carte Blanche presenter.

On Sunday, 26 October, on MNet, Claire seemingly reintroduced herself as a newly married woman by wearing an IsiXhosa traditional attire worn by married women.

"Glad to be back home in the carte blanche studio for tonight's episode! Join Erm Bates and I tonight on MNet for the latest instalment of #carteblanche," she captioned her post.

Her post invited positive responses from people online, as many people were in awe of her striking beauty.

Check out her X post below:

Clapping back at a troll who has since deleted their mean post, Claire Mawisa shared the reason for her rocking the regalia:

"I'm a newly married Xhosa woman wearing traditional makoti wear. Thank you for your consistent feedback, even though it's often mean-spirited."

Claire announced that she and her man eloped, and she posted pictures from her wedding day on social media on 8 October 2025.

'Carte Blanche' presenter Claire Mawisa wore a makoti attire on TV. Image: Clairemawisa

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the positive comments from social media users:

@NGettyD gushed:

"I really like Claire Mawisa. Love that she's uniquely herself. She marches to the beat of her own drum. She's also got such a '90s energy about her. She rocks dungarees and Jacks, and always has a cool beaded something on deck. Enjoying her wedding content too."

@DuchessOfSandton joked:

"When we are done with the Madlanga Commission, another needs to be launched...the Mawisa Commission: An investigation into how Claire Mawisa is just not ageing. Ma'am, how much to reveal the location of the fountain of youth? Name your price."

@TembsyMajija gushed:

"Claire Mawisa ATE this so much, what a phenomenal woman. Extraordinary and forever a beautiful human all around. A great representation of our culture. We thank you."

@AndyTheGemini exclaimed:

"Claire Mawisa will forever be That Girl!"

@tshidi_dope praised:

"Oh, Aunty, you looked amazing! Makoti alilililililillililil (traditional chant). You made a statement..I love it!!! especially for those in corporate, where questions will be asked!"

@myzukzuk stated:

"Oh, Claire, you’ll always be beautiful. May you be shielded from harm. May God protect you and those you love as you enter this new life. A beautiful chapter."

