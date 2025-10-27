Actress and singer Khosi Ngema recently flaunted her post-baby body in her latest social media post

The Blood and Water star was visibly glowing, and fans were amazed that she had regained her figure after giving birth

This comes months after Khosi and her fiancé announced their engagement, and supporters are enjoying the actress's season of celebration

Khosi Ngema shared new pictures of herself after giving birth.

South African actress Khosi Ngema broke the internet with a stunning post-baby body reveal, proving she is more "snatched" than ever.

On Sunday, 26 October 2025, the Meet the Khumalos star shared her first post since announcing her pregnancy and sharing footage from her baby shower.

She posed in a figure-hugging dress, flaunting her curves and new mommy body. Khosi reflected on the year she's had, from her fairytale engagement to her pregnancy, expressing utmost gratitude while looking forward to her 26th birthday.

"Felt cute. Grateful for the love around me today. It’s been a life-changing year, chile. Learning to love myself out loud, and I’m 26 in a week. Thank you, God!"

Actress Khosi Ngema shared pictures showing how she regained her pre-pregnancy figure.

Although it's unclear when her baby was born, it's evident that Khosi has been basking in every moment privately with her loved ones.

Many celebrities now opt for privacy, often sharing major personal milestones with the public only after the event has successfully taken place.

With her wedding coming up (if it hasn't taken place already!), fans are looking forward to celebrating more milestones in the actress's life and career.

Take a look at Khosi Ngema's pictures below.

Fans react to Khosi Ngema's mommy body

Supporters and peers said it was as though Khosi was never pregnant after seeing how well she had snapped back.

While Khosi Ngema's fans celebrated her successful "snap back" - a term used for quickly regaining a pre-pregnancy figure - it is important to remember that this process is neither instant nor realistic for every woman, as every body and birth experience is unique.

lanamasonauthor was shocked:

"Wait, weren't you pregnant like yesterday? What is going on?"

Nigerian actress Sharon ooja Nwoke said:

"Yummiest mum and wife ever!"

Model and presenter Refilwe Modiselle wrote:

"A cutey petudey."

lv.hunnay reacted:

"Bounced back like nothing, sana!"

sanele_baloyi posted:

"The newest mommy on the block is looking so cute!"

Social media users were stunned to see how Khosi Ngema looked after having a baby.

life_of_cee_jay asked:

"Y'all are confusing us/ Where's the bump?"

lib_shellex wrote:

"Like there was never a baby!"

beckywenz_nasuna was confused:

"I thought she was pregnant."

halima.perry94 was stunned:

"The snap back is crazy."

