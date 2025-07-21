Blood and Water actress Khosi Ngema revealed on Instagram recently that she is engaged

The star broke her mini social media hiatus by giving her fans a little life update in several photos

Social media users and industry colleagues congratulated the star and her fiancé on their next chapter

'Blood and Water' actress Khosi Ngema is off the market. Image: Khosi Ngema

Congratulations are in order for Blood And Water actress Khosi Ngema. The South African star recently announced the wonderful news on Instagram.

Khosi Ngema took a break from social media but recently came back to give her supporters a little life update. Breaking her mini hiatus, the actress posted 20 photos on Instagram on Sunday, 20 July 2025.

"Hellooo, I come back. Lil bit of life lately. Your girl is ENGAGED!! Hello?!!" she exclaimed. "This year has been quite reflective and called me to take a lil hermit break to focus on growing and cooking up some stuff. It’s been interesting, weird, exciting, at times testing and full of surprises. Some I can’t wait to share!" she promised."

Ngema, who is also in the jewellery business, posted pictures with her fiancé and showed off her stunning engagement ring.

What has Ngema been up to?

In her post, Ngema revealed that she is shooting for an upcoming production called Clique. The Netflix star and her boo also partook in some cool couple activities, including romantic helicopter rides and date nights.

What stood out the most was how her partner proposed, and it had hearts swooning. Her boo went all out when he popped the question.

'Blood and Water' actress Khosi Ngema announced her engagement. Image: Khosi Ngema

Fans congratulate Khosi Ngema and bae

The post sparked positive reactions from peeps and many celebrities.

Sni Mhlongo

"Stop it rn!!! Congratulations."

Zenande Mfenyana said:

"Oh my! Congratulations beautiful one."

Zozi Tunzi

"Congrats, beautiful."

refilwemodiselle

"Aaaaaaah, baby cakes, look at you! Congratulations, my forever fairy. May God continue to hold you down beautifully."

marang dream exclaimed:

"Beautiful news! Conjabulations, baby girl! This is just wonderful!"

Thabang Molaba_

"Wow man. So happy for you, fam."

Thickleeyonce

"Girl!! This is so lovely!!! Happy for you both. Congratulations K!!!

iam_snembatha

"Aaaaa! Somebody stop chopping these onions. Congratulations, my angel. KHOSIIIIII Yes yes yesssss. This is the best news ever."

elle_sishi

"Awwww mama! May the good Lord cover you and your home. Oh my goodness! Congratulations, beautiful. Sooo happy for you!"

Check out the cute posts below:

Miss SA Mia le Roux engaged

Another celebrity celebrating their engagement is Mia Le Roux, who said yes to her long-term boyfriend, Luke Tenoever. Mia announced their engagement on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

She told TshisaLIVE about how she and her fiancé Luke met during New Year's Eve celebrations. Luke helped her when she went into the water with her hearing aid.

“But when we leapt, I realised I’d miscalculated. My head went under, and my hearing aid stopped working. "You are beautiful," she said.

Dillon Windvogel gets married

In a previous report from Briefly News, Blood And Water actor Dillon Windvogel tied the knot with his long-time partner in 2025. The Star had a private wedding ceremony, and he shared some of the photos on social media.

Dillon Windvogel revealed that he is married to his longtime partner, Ayesha.

