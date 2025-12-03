South African actress Khosi Ngema gave fans the first look at her newborn baby boy by sharing stunning photoshoot snaps

Although the star never made an official announcement, fans were joyful when she posted snaps without her baby bump

The former Blood and Water actress went viral for her snapback after she showed off pics of her snatched body

Khosi Ngema posted snaps of her family. Image: Khosi Ngema

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the talented actress Khosi Ngema, who is now a mom to an adorable baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the Blood And Water star announced that her family has grown with the addition of her and her fiancé's newborn.

Khosi gives 1st look at new baby

Taking to Instagram, Khosi Ngema and her boys were all dressed in matching denim fits. She added a sweet caption to her post, sharing that her family has grown.

"And then there were three," Khosi captioned her post.

Announcing her engagement, Khosi shared the exciting news with her followers and s

"Hellooo, I come back. Lil bit of life lately. Your girl is ENGAGED!! Hello?!!" she exclaimed. "This year has been quite reflective and called me to take a lil hermit break to focus on growing and cooking up some stuff. It’s been interesting, weird, exciting, at times testing and full of surprises. Some I can’t wait to share!" she promised."

Mzansi is excited for Khosi and her family. This is what some people had to say:

gail_mabalane said:

"Stunning!!! Also, this looks like a gorgeous album cover, Khosi. Please, come on with it already!"

mokoenalive said:

"God Bless you guys and the new Member of the Family Khosi."

Rorisang__mohapi gushed:

"Oh what a hot mama".

ms_noge shared:

"What a perfect family."

keccy_smithsa gushed:

Ït's giving Riri and Rocky. Stunning!"

thickleeyonce exclaimed:

"Congratulations on your bundle of joy. This is so wholesome!"

touched.bycoco shared:

"Congratulations on your bundle of Joy."

morongwa_sebopela cried:

"Waist snatched already. I'm still struggling 9 months later. Congratulations, momma."

ntandonextdoor__2.0 exclaimed:

"Baby boy! Congratulations to Mrs Ngema and Mr Mcibenz, you guys are gonna raise that child and make it the best of all time. That is what family does, and you mean family is respectful, loyal, supportive, caring, kind, responsible and most of all respectful. Man, I am proud of this, and I’m proud of this family, and I’m proud of them as well."

nhoya.ruthlyn said:

"Omg this is sooo cute."

drb_biola exclaimed:

"This is so so beautiful. Congratulations, my people."

simplysaronn exclaimed:

"I’m gonna cry, man!"

bloodandwaternet said:

"Stop it! I’m cryingggg. You all are sooo beautiful. Congrats, mom and dad! And welcomeee babyyy boy, you’re so loveddd!"

Dillon Windvogel gets married

In a previous report from Briefly News, Blood & Water actor Dillon Windvogel tied the knot with his long-time partner in 2025. The star had a private wedding ceremony, and he shared some of the photos on social media.

Dillon Windvogel revealed that he is married to his longtime partner, Ayesha.

Source: Briefly News