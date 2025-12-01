Social media influencer and singer Nadia Jaftha has announced her engagement in a sweet post

The content creator shared photos from her engagement, from the moment her fiancé went on one knee, and when she said yes

Fans and fellow social media stars wished the newly engaged couple well in the lead-up to their special day

Influencer Nadia Jaftha has announced her engagement. Image: Nadiajaftha

Source: Instagram

South African social media star Nadia Jaftha is off the market! The multi-talented social media influencer announced her engagement in a sweet post on Instagram, winning hearts in the process.

Dressed in a white two-piece, Nadia Jaftha wept as her boo, Reece Meyer, got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

Nadia and Reece are engaged

The content creator posted the sweet photos from her engagement, which happened during their couple's trip to Bali, Indonesia.

Nadia captioned her post, "Saying YES to my favourite chapter yet!"

Influencer Nadia Jaftha is engaged to Reece Meyer. Image: Nadiajaftha

Source: Instagram

Her fans and followers were joined by fellow social media stars who wished the newly engaged couple well in the lead-up to their special day.

natasha_thahane said:

"OMG! Congratulations, Gorgeous."

minniedlamini said:

"Congratulations. Love wins every time, blessings."

nqobilekhwezi gushed:

"Congratulations beautiful. My gorgeous."

changeagentsa stated:

"This is the most magical and wonderful thong I've seen on my feed this year!!!!!! I'm ecstatically happy for you both! Congratulations, you two. You deserve this mad and beautiful kind of love."

pamela_mtanga exclaimed:

"Congratulations, you guys. I’m so happy for you!"

inspiredbyprisfood guhsed:

"Aw! I am so so excited for you. You deserve this kind of happiness and so much more Nadia! Congrats, to you both."

kay.yarms exclaimed:

"Awwww Nadia. Congratulations, my girl!"

melissamariamag stated:

"Congratulations! May this journey be everything and more. You deserve all the love this world has to offer."

cinfy_cindy exclaimed:

"Whhaattttt!Yeesssss!!!!! Congratulations, Fiancé Narmy I love this."

kelly_kikx shared:

"The way this made me so happy, I screamed in a whole parking lot, I’m sure the neighbours heard me hahahaha! It’s so good to see the Joy manifest in this very moment! The day you told me it was Reece (and I already knew it hahaha), I knew this was a forever kind of love! @_reecemeyer, thank you for being a true definition of real love for my Nadz! I’m so excited to watch you guys grow old together! This is such a beautiful, happy beginning, always and forever! Answered prayers! Congratulations, my cutiepies!"

Miranda Ntshangase gushed over 20 year marriage

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mirada Ntshangase was a recent guest on Engineer Your Life with Lungelo, where she spoke highly of her husband and their successful marriage.

In her interview, Miranda said a love like theirs is rare these days,

"It's rare nowadays - a hundred per cent. My husband has been a huge blessing in my life. He has been an accelerator in my life as well. By that I mean someone who can encourage, build you and lift you. It is not perfect all the time, but you can see the positivity and move forward," she added.

Source: Briefly News