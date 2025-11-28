Social media users brutally poked fun at MacG and Sol Phenduka's dancing skills after their viral video resurfaced

The two podcasters were on a boat, having the time of their lives, but their video sent peeps off the rails

The clip attracted a few hilarious responses, with many people not holding back on their jokes

MacG and Sol Phenduka were dragged for having no rhythm when dancing. Image: Podcastandchill

Talk about four left feet! MacG and his partner in crime, Sol Phenduka, sparked a buzz with their dance video.

What started out as light banter ended up being a roast fest with the podcaster's getting mocked for their dancing skills.

MacG and Sol Phenduka mocked

They say any move is a dance; however, when MacG and Sol hit a few moves, the internet lost its mind.

It all started when user @LuthandoFuze gushed over men who are not good dancers. "Men who can't dance are so attractive," she said.

In response to this post, user @Ongavinjelwa posted a video of the friends dancing and captioned the video, "Me right now."

The clip came after the gentlemen were hit with a lawsuit by Minnie Dlamini, following their nasty comments.

This is what SA had to say about the resurfaced clip:

@_Lee_m laughed:

"Lmao I wonder what song they were actually dancing to."

@HloShozi shared:

"They look like toddlers."

@BRamankisaid:

"Like they are held hostage and asked to dance to entertain the kidnappers."

NdouM9 joked:

"4 left foots."

@mphodmoloto said:

"That looks painful."

@ErnErn1436914 responded:

"First time I see so-called rich South African people who have absolutely NO sense of dance."

This post stroked the egos of those men who literally have two left feet.

@Khao_Nkosi shared:

"I can't dance. But I doubt the second part of your statement includes me. "

@Mbuso_Mawande stated:

"Funny how most of the "it girls" are baby mamas to guys who used to dance in high school."

@MthunziLKDwanya said:

"Nna, I can’t, but I want to know how to, care to teach how to dance."

@Mjay_Chauke said:

"At least we are getting acknowledged."

@AirDuffle joked:

"Only Mac knows what he's kicking away."

Sol posts photo woth Bheki Cele

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former radio star Sol Phenduka has reacted to a viral picture with the former Police Minister Bheki Cele

The photo is AI-generated, but Sol Phenduka shared an original with Cele, and it sparked a buzz

On social media, the Podcast and Chill star responded with his original photo with Bheki Cele, and it garnered mixed reviews.

@BedworthTimes, who posted the photo of the star in the elevator with Cele.

"Lol, who did this to @Solphendukaa. Dude got Cat's bag," the user joked.

Sol Phenduka matched the user's humour, and he responded to the photo with an original selfie he took with the minister. Judging by the photo, it looks like a throwback because of Sol's hairstyle.

"Obviously, that's AI. Here is an original," Sol hilariously said.

Source: Briefly News