Former radio star Sol Phenduka has reacted to a viral picture with the former Police Minister Bheki Cele

The photo is AI-generated, but Sol Phenduka shared an original with Cele, and it sparked a buzz

On social media, the Podcast and Chill star responded with his original photo with Bheki Cele, and it garnered mixed reviews

Sol Phenduka sparked a buzz with his photo with former Police Minister Bheki Cele.

A user tried to cause a stir with a photo of a Sol Phenduka look-alike, holding the viral Woolies shopping bag. However, Sol quickly set the record straight with a real picture of the former minister.

Sol and Bheki Cele spark a buzz

Podcast And Chill with MacG host Sol Phenduka had a hilarious interaction with a user @BedworthTimes, who posted the photo of the star in the elevator with Cele.

"Lol, who did this to @Solphendukaa. Dude got Cat's bag," the user joked.

Sol Phenduka matched the user's humour, and he responded to the photo with an original selfie he took with the minister. Judging by the photo, it looks like a throwback because of Sol's hairstyle.

"Obviously, that's AI. Here is an original," Sol hilariously said.

Mzansi responded to the photo. Below are some of the wild reactions:

@tisniggaugly joked:

"This that Big Brother Mzansi Sol Phenduka."

@Aviwe_ii reacted:

"Oh, so you got the bag."

@Mophikoko stated:

"Where are those spectacles at Sol? That frame made me recognise you quickly in those BB days."

@TheRealest201 shared:

"At least he didn't try to kiss you."

@mnm_meya reacted:

"Haaaaa, you have tasted Cat money too. He needs to testify in front of the #AdHocCommittee."

@Makhetha57060 joked:

"One wants to close eyes, the other wants to stay awake 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ what’s going on Kante. Late nights."

Sol Phenduka and Musa's hilarious photo

The timeline was a buzz when Sol Phenduka bumped into the controversial blogger Musa Khawula at an event on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

He shared a photo of himself and Musa after bumping into one another at the club. "Look, how I bumped into @musa_khawula. Mmusa," he captioned the clip.

Mzansi laughed at the photo. @Therealfugaze responded:

"Then jiki jiki (all of a sudden) the unemployed Sol Phenduka this and that Musa is something else, you laugh together with him, then he has files about you eziyisigaxa."

@KgomotsoTlhapan reacted:

"He wanted to steal a kiss, Sol wouldn't have it lol, moments later I wanted to steal a kiss but that d*mn little unemployed Sol, who now works for that funky podcast, refused. I can already see that long caption."

Sol Phenduka reacts to photo of Shebeshxt behind bars

In a previous report from Briefly News, A picture of Shebeshxt grinning from ear to ear while in a jail cell was widely circulated after his bail was postponed to Tuesday, 25 November 2025. Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on the picture and gave Shebeshxt advice regarding his case.

Social media users weighed in with jokes and serious arguments defending Shebeshxt.

“Is this pic authentic and recent? This is the time where, he should try show some remorse for the sake of his case, not smiling behind bars.”

