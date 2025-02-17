PHOTOS: ‘Blood and Water’ Actor Dillon Windvogel Marries His Long Time Partner Ayesha
- Wedding bells ring as the South African actor Dillon Windvogel tied the knot with his long-time partner
- Pictures of the ‘Blood and Water’ star’s private wedding were shared on social media by his friends and family
- Dillon Windvogel and his longtime partner, Ayesha, tied the knot this past weekend
Many celebrated Valentine’s Day in style filled with romance, roses and love, while the South African actor Dillon Windvogel tied the knot over the past weekend.
The Blood and Water actor said his ‘I Do’s’ at a private wedding with his longtime partner Ayesha. Windvogel’s wedding left many stunned and in awe as this came as a surprise.
The star’s friends and family shared the pictures of the wedding on social media, leaving many netizens gushing over them.
See the post below:
Netizens react to Dillon’s wedding
Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:
petercochran1 wrote:
"Congratulations Guys, I wish you both many years of happiness and growth together."
Actress Khosi Ngema said:
"Congratulations fam!🥹 Y’all are beautiful. God bless you both!"
aworldbehindthecamera commented:
"Big Congrats. May the journey together be full of love, growth, kindness, fun (with Dillon no doubt of that) family, good health and awesome times. Much love."
hazelmami89 responded:
"Wow, congratulations. It's amazing to see such young men be so mature and set examples we need more men like this for the change in the generations."
beautybycarine congratulated:
"Congratulations Dillon I am so happy for you. Wishing you both a beautiful new chapter full a blessings and happiness."
