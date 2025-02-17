Fans Outraged As Musa Mseleku Celebrates Valentine’s Day With 1st Wife MaCele Only
- Musa Mseleku's Valentine's Day gesture raised questions among fans and followers
- The famous polygamist celebrated lovers' day with his first wife, MaCele, seemingly leaving his other wives behind
- Fans felt pity for the other Mseleku wives, wondering if they'll ever get their chance
Netizens said Musa Mseleku was savage for celebrating Valentine's Day with just one wife.
Musa Mseleku and MaCele celebrate Valentine's Day
Famous polygamist, Musa Mseleku, may be a traditionalist, but when it comes to the month of love, he sure knows what time it is.
The Uthando Nesthembu star recently shared a photo from a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, snapped alongside his first wife, MaCele.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Having seemingly left his other wives and children behind, the pair enjoyed a romantic night, with Musa expressing his admiration for his "pillar of strength":
"My pillar of strength. INdlunkulu, MaMhulu MaCele."
MaCele has been the subject of her husband's latest Instagram posts, gushing over her leadership and humility. MaCele is said to also be the only wife to welcome Musa's new missus to the Mseleku clan.
Here's what Mzansi said about Musa Mseleku's picture
Fans are outraged and felt sorry for Mseleku's other wives, who seemingly did not get any Valentine's Day spoils:
mamsukwinike said:
"A man with five wives on Valentine's? So everyone waits at least 4 years before they get a turn to celebrate? Some things a person can just sit out."
zethuzezendlela suggested:
"Valentine's is special; he should have taken the whole crew on a date."
kgautheebeverist12 wrote:
"It's not fair, so you won't celebrate Valentine's with the other wives?
eecee_1601 posted:
"He has 5 wives, they all deserve to spend Vali Vali with him."
nolly_nolly88 added:
"At this point, I feel sorry for other wives, shame yho."
mayenziwesobanda55 called out MaCele:
"She spiteful, trying hard to hurt other wives."
Mpumelelo Mseleku kills intruder
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the details surrounding Mpumelelo Mseleku's murder case.
The son of Musa Mseleku reportedly shot and killed an unknown man after he made his way into his home.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za