Musa Mseleku's Valentine's Day gesture raised questions among fans and followers

The famous polygamist celebrated lovers' day with his first wife, MaCele, seemingly leaving his other wives behind

Fans felt pity for the other Mseleku wives, wondering if they'll ever get their chance

Netizens said Musa Mseleku was savage for celebrating Valentine's Day with just one wife.

Musa Mseleku and MaCele celebrate Valentine's Day

Famous polygamist, Musa Mseleku, may be a traditionalist, but when it comes to the month of love, he sure knows what time it is.

The Uthando Nesthembu star recently shared a photo from a romantic Valentine's Day dinner, snapped alongside his first wife, MaCele.

Having seemingly left his other wives and children behind, the pair enjoyed a romantic night, with Musa expressing his admiration for his "pillar of strength":

"My pillar of strength. INdlunkulu, MaMhulu MaCele."

MaCele has been the subject of her husband's latest Instagram posts, gushing over her leadership and humility. MaCele is said to also be the only wife to welcome Musa's new missus to the Mseleku clan.

Here's what Mzansi said about Musa Mseleku's picture

Fans are outraged and felt sorry for Mseleku's other wives, who seemingly did not get any Valentine's Day spoils:

mamsukwinike said:

"A man with five wives on Valentine's? So everyone waits at least 4 years before they get a turn to celebrate? Some things a person can just sit out."

zethuzezendlela suggested:

"Valentine's is special; he should have taken the whole crew on a date."

kgautheebeverist12 wrote:

"It's not fair, so you won't celebrate Valentine's with the other wives?

eecee_1601 posted:

"He has 5 wives, they all deserve to spend Vali Vali with him."

nolly_nolly88 added:

"At this point, I feel sorry for other wives, shame yho."

mayenziwesobanda55 called out MaCele:

"She spiteful, trying hard to hurt other wives."

