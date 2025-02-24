It hasn't been a month since reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela's husband passed away and already his side chick caused havoc online

Mabitsela's side chick named Neo continued to disrespect The Mommy Club cast member on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section on social media with their reactions to Neo's behaviour

Ratile's husband's side chick continued to disrespect her.

It hasn't even been a month since Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela's husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away after it was alleged that he committed suicide and already his side chick disrespected Ratile and their marriage.

Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's side chick posts pics of them

Social media was outraged after the late Mabitsela's side chick continued to disrespect his wife and reality TV star Ratile on social media. Recently an online user shared screenshots of what the side chick whose name is Neo Tsele posted on her Instagram close friends story.

Tsele also declared her love for Ratile's husband in the pictures she posted of them on social media.

She said:

"The odds were so against me. Love you forever. I know you know I'd do anything for you. Rest in eternal peace. I love you."

The online user who posted the leaked pictures also alleged that Neo had edited the photos of Lehlogonolo Mabitsela on Faceapp to make him look lighter. Many people thought the photos were of different men, but others alleged that between his weight loss and the alleged editing, Lehlogonolo looked different in the pictures.

See the post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Neo Tsele's behaviour

Many netizens were left unimpressed with what the side chick had been doing on social media while Ratile was still mourning the death of her husband. Some flooded the comment section with their reactions. See what they had to say below:

@JuvyWicks said:

"She didn’t disrespect his relationship. She wasn’t married, he was. He disrespected his relationship."

@TumiGabuza wrote:

"The way side chicks love to be relevant."

@Liihlendimande responded:

"Some women are really bored with their lives yoh."

@KhulaniMalambe replied:

"She’s mourning the life she could’ve had if he left his wife for her... She edited him so much, she changed his facial structure.. wife posted him net fela jwalo."

@ntombi_alani commented:

"When are you gonna start blaming this man for disrespecting his marriage? This lady didn't ask herself out this married' man did. And probably the wife knew this but black women are forever desperate for marriage and overlooked all the red flags."

Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's side chick continued to disrespect his wife Ratile.

Ratile Mabitsela reeling after Lehlogonolo's death

Briefly News previously reported that businessman and reality TV star Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away on 12 February 2025. He was the estranged husband of former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela.

According to Drum, Ratile was left pained by his passing and shared some heartbreaking statements. According to the news publication, Mabitsela took his own life. The couple was going through a divorce. This week, they celebrated the 7th birthday of their twins.

