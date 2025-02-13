Reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela has allegedly reacted with heartbreak following the news of Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's death

Ratile and Lehlogonolo were estranged and were in the process of divorce however they showed up for their twins' birthdays this week

The family has shared a statement announcing his passing and Ratile Mabitsela was left pained

Ratile Mabitsela has reacted to Lehlogonolo's passing. Image: @ZiMojaLezinto

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Ratile reacts to Lehlogonolo's death

Businessman and reality TV star Lehlogonolo Mabitsela passed away on 12 February 2025. He was the estranged husband of former The Mommy Club reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela.

According to Drum, Ratile was left pained by his passing, and was quoted saying, "It's turned out very worse." She also reportedly exclaimed, "The pain!"

According to the news publication, Mabitsela took his own life. The couple was going through a divorce. This week, they celebrated the 7th birthday of their twins.

"We had a wonderful playdate to celebrate our beautiful twins’ 7th birthday, filled with love and amazing company," she captioned the Instagram post.

The Mabitsela family announce Lehlogonolo's death

On Wednesday evening, the Mabistela family released a statement, expressing shock as they battled the news. They also requested privacy as they dealt with his death.

"We are still coming to terms with this devastating loss and kindly request that our family be given the space and privacy we need during this incredibly difficult time. We further request that you keep us in your prayers. We will provide further updates in due course. Thank you for your understanding and condolences," they shared.

Ratile Mabitsela and Lehlogonolo celebrated their twin son's birthdays. Image: @ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

People on social media have been supportive of Ratile Mabitsela and many shared touching messages, wishing her strength and healing as she navigates this difficult time.

