Sad news hit social media as reports announced the passing of reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela's husband

His family confirmed the news of The Mommy Club star's husband as they issued a statement

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their condolences, and others felt sad for Ratile

Sad and devastating news hit the Mabitsela family as the husband of The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabistela has passed away.

Recently, the news about Lehlogonolo Mabitsela meeting his untimely death on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, felt many netizens stunned on social media, with many fans feeling sorry for the reality TV star.

His death came after it was said that the couple was allegedly getting a divorce in January 2025.

The Mabistela family released a statement regarding their son's passing with Maphepha Ndaba on Instagram.

The statement reads:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and son, Elias Lehlogonolo Mothapo Mabitsela. We are still coming to terms with this devastating loss and kindly request that our family be given the space and privacy we need during this incredibly difficult time..."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mabitsela's death

Shortly after the news of Ratile's husband's death was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, pouring their condolences, and others felt sorry for the reality TV star. Here's what they had to say:

kokie_clemie commented:

"At this point, I hope Ratile will be strong she will cry later “You see that statement on its own beloved Son and Brother eo”…Means war nje...Monna oo had kids and a wife or they forgot he was a husband and Father."

chipu_molaiwa said:

"Rati respected her husband and marriage even when her husband was busy on the streets. She defended and loved baga Mabitsela. I pray to God to give her strength. Basele that family why not include the husband and father in the statement."

veliswah responded:

"Strength to Raitle and her children, honestly."

shamoi45 replied:

"I feel so sorry for Ratile...her inlaws are the worst!"

