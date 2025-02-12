The South African talented songstress Elaine turned many heads at the exclusive Eucerin event in Sandton

The Risky hitmaker posted pictures of herself at the event dressed in a gorgeous cocktail dress

The Eucerin Brand Manager, Kelisha Govender, shared with Briefly News what the newly launched product is

Elaine looked stunning at a recent event. Image: @elaineofficial

Source: Instagram

The South African songstress Elaine left many netizens in awe with her recent posts on social media.

Elaine turns heads at Eucerin event

The singer who spoke about overcoming depression and making a musical comeback, Elaine, recently made headlines on social media.

Earlier, the Risky hitmaker turned heads after she shared several pictures of herself at the exclusive Eucerin launch, which took place on Saturday, 8 February 2025, in Sandton, which left many netizens gushing over her stunning cocktail dress on her Instagram page.

Netizens compliment Elaine's cute dress

Shortly after the star who is set to perform at Tems Joburg concert posted the pictures of how she looked at the launch, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary remarks. Here's what they had to say:

ouu_caramel complimented:

"What a gorgeous woman."

moeketsicjess said:

"All the rumours are true, I really do have feelings for you."

elainemusic_ wrote:

"She was a true fairy."

kerv_hub replied:

"How does it feel to be perfect?"

A look at how stunning Elaine was at the Eucerin party. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The Eucerin Brand Manager, Kelisha Govender, shared with Briefly News what the newly launched product is.

She said:

"This is not just another anti-ageing product; this is a scientific revolution. With our patented Age Clock And active ingredient Epicelline, we have unlocked the secret to reversing epigenetic changes, delivering visible results in just four weeks. This marks a new chapter in skincare, and we are thrilled to introduce this world-class innovation to our consumers."

