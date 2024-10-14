Makhadzi is celebrating the success of her latest album, Miracle Child , which made history by debuting at number one on the Spotify weekly album chart

Makhadzi is celebrating the success of her latest album, Miracle Child. The star thanked her fans and supporters following the reports that the album made history on the streaming giant Spotify.

Makhadzi's latest album 'Miracle Child' made history on Spotify. Image: @Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Makhadzi celebrates making history on Spotify

Limpopo-born musician and dancer Makhadzi is over the moon after her album Miracle Child made history by becoming the first album by a South African female solo artist to debut at number one on the Spotify weekly album chart.

Makhadzi headed to her Instagram page to celebrate the massive fit. She thanked her fans, affectionately known as the Khadzinators, for their support. The caption read:

"We Made it to Debut at Number 1 on @spotifyafrica We are making history.❤️❤️ Thank you very much Khadzinators ..you are the best. I don’t even know what to say anymore because we just keep on going higher and higher."

Fans react to Makhadzi's new album success

Social media users congratulated the singer for her success. Many hailed her for consistently dropping back-to-back hits.

@heavykdrumboss commented:

"Asiye Khadzi Way🔥"

@gabrielmaaliqofficial wrote:

"This album gets me through every day! 🙏🏽🙌🏽"

@maxwelltomo said:

"Voltz JT Goated button>>>>"

@madamedelapiano_nyc added:

"You just keep topping yourself, queen. Thank you so much for the heart and soul poured Into the music. You are a profound artist and healer. Love you so much."

@livhuwanimabela said:

"Congratulations keep it up. Hot Album 🔥🔥"

