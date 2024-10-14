The South African DJ and music producer Oscar Mbo faced criticism for allegedly sabotaging Makhadzi

The Yes God hitmaker was accused of cutting Makhadzi’s performance at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival this past weekend

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Oscar Mbo’s alleged stunt

Once again, Oscar Mbo found himself trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Oscar Mbo allegedly sabotages Makhadzi’s performance

The talented South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo made headlines again on social media after he posted a heartwarming message to celebrate his son’s birthday.

The producer was recently accused of sabotaging musician Makhadzi’s performance at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival. The BET Awards winner shared a Facebook post detailing what happened at the festival and how Oscar Mbo’s team ruined her performance.

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared that Oscar Mbo responded to the allegations on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

“Oscar Mbo addresses backlash over Makhadzi incident at Macufe Festival. Oscar Mbo has come forward to share his perspective on the backlash he faced after being accused of sabotaging Makhadzi's performance at the Macufe festival in Bloemfontein. Allegations surfaced that Mbo and his crew removed Makhadzi's USB during her set at the event. This controversy follows a previous incident in which Mbo was criticized for reportedly ending Kharishma's performance prematurely at FNB Stadium."

Netizens weigh in on the allegations

After the news flooded social media, many netizens weighed on the allegations against Oscar Mbo. See some of the comments below:

@MJMoalusii commented:

"I will choose Makhadzi any day, no question. She is everything, but if Oscar's version is anything to go by, then he should applauded for that. Being professional commences with one respecting the schedule. If Khadzi arrived late, she should have apologised to Oscar."

@B_Margiano said:

"I think Oscar Embyoo's ego is getting too big."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Makhadzi must Deal with him muthically."

@SibusisoMabuyaa responded:

"This thing of Makhadzi playing a victim all the time is starting to annoy me."

@AHT_YssY mentioned:

"Makhadzi should come out and clear the misunderstanding between her and Oscar Mbo. She got to the event late and still Oscar agreed to share his time with her when she got there."

@JuniorTp_ wrote:

"She's not even sorry for her morning outlash."

