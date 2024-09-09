South African music producer Oscar Mbo recently celebrated his son's birthday

The Yes God hitmaker shared some heartwarming moments of him and his son on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday celebratory messages for Oscar Mbo's son

Oscar Mbo wished his son a happy birthday. Image: @oscarmbo

The South African House Music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo celebrated his son's special day and another year around the sun.

Oscar Mbo wishes his son a blessed birthday

The new face of Steve Madden Men, Oscar Mbo, has once again made headlines on social media recently.

The Yes God hitmaker recently wished his son a happy, blessed birthday. Oscar Mbo went on social media and shared several heartwarming moments with his son.

The star shared the pictures on his Instagram page and captioned them:

"Happiest birthday, son!"

See the post below:

Netizens wish Oscar Mbo's son a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared the pictures on his Instagram page, many of his fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Here's what they had to say:

tafire_deli wrote:

"Happy Birthday to uYoung man."

Oscar Mbo's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, said:

"Happy birthday to my baby."

carammel_dipp commented:

"Happy birthday to young mbiiyo."

khumalosamkelisiwe mentioned:

"Last frame, aii it must be a boy thing, because that's how my son texts as well."

p.motsumi3 replied:

"I love the love Oscar shows his baby and the time he gives him. Keep it up."

sefkombo responded:

"Happy Birthday Younger Oscar have an amazing day."

two_mitha_dice wrote:

"Beautiful Kid. Happy birthday to him May the Grace of God Mount Zion be with him always."

