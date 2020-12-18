Oscar Mbo bio: age, girlfriend, songs, album, mixtape download, profile

Oscar Mbo is a famous South African podcaster, producer, and house DJ best known for his founding and starring roles in The Ashmed Hour show. Rising to fame has brought him into public scrutiny, focusing on his professional and personal life. The life story of Oscar Mbo is admirable, with many fans looking up to him for inspiration.

Oscar Mbo. Photo: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo has been making headlines lately for being one of the most outstanding South African performers. The uprising star in the showbiz industry continues to stir attention around his label. Furthermore, followers are keen to spot his latest songs and albums as soon as released. A more in-depth look into his life confirms he is a holistic artist.

Oscar Mbo profile summary

Oscar Mbo real name: Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu

Oscar Mbongeni Ndlovu Stage name: Oscar Mbo

Oscar Mbo Date of birth: August 7th

August 7th Place of birth: Kriel, Mpumalanga, Pretoria

Kriel, Mpumalanga, Pretoria Oscar Mbo age: About 30 years old

About 30 years old Nationality: South African

South African Gender : Male

: Male Oscar Mbo Instagram: @OscarMbo

@OscarMbo Twitter: @OscarMbo

@OscarMbo Facebook: OscarMboPage

OscarMboPage YouTube : Oscar Mbo

: Oscar Mbo Occupation: Producer, DJ, and podcaster

Producer, DJ, and podcaster Genre: Broken beats, deep house, nu-jazz, deep tech, soulful house, chill out music

Broken beats, deep house, nu-jazz, deep tech, soulful house, chill out music Famous for: Being The Ashmed Hour (under Podomatic) podcaster and being a creative talent at Golden Boys Entertainment

Being The Ashmed Hour (under Podomatic) podcaster and being a creative talent at Golden Boys Entertainment Contacts: bookings@oscarmbo.com

bookings@oscarmbo.com Website: oscarmbodj.com

Oscar Mbo biography

The exact age of Oscar Mbo is not known to the public. The popular DJ is, however, believed to be around 30 years old.

Where does Oscar MBO come from?

The South African artist comes from Kriel, a small town in the western parts of Witbank where he spent much of his childhood.

Oscar Mbo's education

He joined Kriel High School in 2005, where he completed his secondary education in 2009. He then proceeded to join the University of South Africa in 2010, where he trained to become an occupational health and safety professional until 2013.

Oscar Mbo career

The DJ is a member of the notorious Golden Boys Entertainment trio, a favourite for hosting events with high entertainment value. Oscar came up with the idea of forming this renowned label in 2010, a year after matriculating. He was 19 years old when he had his first gig.

Humble beginnings from years back sold Oscar’s reputation among local broadcasters. He would later become a featured guest in different television and radio shows. In 2015, Oscar became a part of DJ Strategy’s TV show production and continued in the Hit Refresh on Vuzu experience until 2017. He has since starred on Metro FM, Motsweding FM, UKhozi FM, TransAfrica Radio, E-Malahleni FM, Rise FM, VOC Radio Station, and iKwekwezi FM as a live mixer and guest.

Oscar Mbo EP called Life & Love was released in September 2019. His debut album Golden Power followed a couple of months later. The same year, Oscar Mbo went international after landing a tour beyond South African borders. The multitalented artist proceeded to Paris, in the notable DJOON Club where the ONE MAN SHOW was going down courtesy of DJ Shimza. The Portuguese Lisbon is another one in the series of his memorable tour appearances.

The DJ star has met accomplished artists throughout his career touring. Cases in point are Lars Beherenroth, Fistaz Mixwell, DJ Christos, Black Coffee, Rocco, Kuniyuki Takahashi, and Vinny Da Vinci.

Oscar Mbo songs

Oscar Mbo. Photo: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Influenced by his friends to become a deejay, Oscar has released a number of songs, with some being part of Oscar Mbo album zip that houses 14 tracks. These include:

Free Me

Muziki Ni Furaha

Asambeni

Defenders of House

Moyo Wami

All I Need

Atlantis

Boogie With Me

Book Of Revelations

Came From Far

Came From Far

For The Brave

For The Groovists

Freedom

Genesis

Get2getha

Good Loving

Grateful

I Come to You

I Need You

Let Me

Lets Play

Life & Love

Moya Wami

Ndisele

Raw Groove Serero

Reasons

Show Me Love

Smooth Grooves

Sunset Groove

The Energy

Zar featuring Yuri September

Oscar Mbo albums

The Golden Power album came out in 2019 and was a success. Fans can find it easily on different platforms, including Deezer, Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Apple Music, and Google Play.

The DJ dropped the Moya Wami hit single even as his second album For The Groovists was underway. The second album was released in 2020. The good news is that Oscar Mbo mixtape downloads are finally available online, at no cost, for example, on Beatreport.

In July 2021, the artist released an EP titled Defenders of House. It includes 4 songs.

Career accomplishments

Oscar has received a couple of lead endorsements and had several other gigs, including an endorsement from Diesel South Africa and another from Renault Eastvaal. His podcast of 2011 has grown to become a haven of entertainment for both local and international artists. Sources indicate that it is has been leading in the number of downloads for the past four years under the Deep House charts.

Oscar Mbo girlfriend

Oscar Mbo and his family. Photo: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

In one Instagram post, Oscar captioned it imali.istayela.umndeni, translated as money. style. family. Is this Oscar Mbo's family of wife and children? Scrolling through the comments, many admired them, with others pointing out that Oscar Mbo girlfriend looked like one of the kids. In July 2019, social media was impressed when he gifted her a loaded bouquet. However, it is not confirmed if Oscar Mbo has a girlfriend.

Does Oscar MBO have kids?

Yes, he has a son named Don. On Father's Day, the deejay usually posts pics with his son, thanking him for making him a dad.

Oscar Mbo is among the leading Disk Jockeys of our time due to his wealth of experience as an entertainer. His motivation is to live his full potential and to be used as a reference for hope for the next generation. Many upcoming stars look up to his display of skills for their inspiration.

