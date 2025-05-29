A young South African man from Cape Town was not happy about the unavailability of certain shops in the townships

The Xhosa gent shared that he has had enough of Boxer and Shoprite, and would like to access more stores

Social media users discussed the topic further in a thread of 89 opposing comments on the now-viral TikTok video

A young Xhosa man from Cape Town’s second-largest township, Khayelitsha, trended online.

A Mzansi youngster pleaded with the government to open more stores in township malls. Image: @page.hlumelo

Source: TikTok

The youngster observed the kind of shops that were popular in every township and led a conversation on TikTok.

Township man demands Woolworths store in mall

A young South African man, Hlumelo, shared a video of himself pleading with the government to open Woolworths stores in the townships. The chap was not crashing out; as he smiled and giggled while stating his case.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Hlumelo explained that he was tired of Boxer and Shoprite stores at every mall in the townships. He’d like the convenience of visiting a Woolworths and Game store at his local mall instead of travelling far.

A Woolworths store recently opened in Gugulethu, a township in Cape Town, and the community was excited. South Africans explained to Hlumelo that people from his area are not the target market for certain stores and that their local malls have the same shops because they cater to what people who live in the vicinity can afford.

The youngster posted his video yesterday and has already garnered 16K views on TikTok:

"The only thing the government does for us is that they keep giving us Boxer. They are very good at providing us with Hungry Lion and KFC. You really undermine us. Why can’t we get Woolworths in the townships? That’s what we want. I’m really complaining to our president and the rest of our government.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to man demanding Woolworths store

Social media users had a conversation in the comments section of the now-viral video:

A man from Khayelitsha demanded more shops to open within his vicinity. Image: @page.hlumelo

Source: TikTok

@Thubelihle shared:

“It seems like it's not nice in the townships.”

@Mickayla Peta explained:

“You are not the target market, love.”

@Dyan warned the youngster:

“Groceries at Woolworths cost more than at Shoprite.”

@De phuras panda commented:

“This man is crazy.”

@Nhanha wrote:

“We once had a Foschini and Edgars shop at Khayelitsha Mall. One day, the Jet store was robbed. I don’t fully blame them.”

@Tiana Wilson said:

“We have a Woolworths store in Gugulethu.”

@Thando highlighted:

“They will rob that Woolworths store and force them to pay a protection fee.”

@phumezombadla commented:

“It’s always about the target market, my guy. If there were to be a Woolworths store, you guys would only go there to react on the price tags.”

3 More township-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were mortified after watching a video of an electric box exploding in a Cape Town township.

A woman from Vienna visited Cape Town, South Africa, and decided to explore the side most tourists abandon, the townships.

Mzansi was boggled by a video of a congested informal settlement built on a railway road somewhere in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News