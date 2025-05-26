South Africans were mortified after watching a video of an electric box exploding in a Cape Town township

Community members were worried about a family that was trapped at home while the cables caught on fire

Social media users were outraged and shared their thoughts on how the explosion might impact the people

Electricity is one of the most expensive basic needs in South Africa, and locals have found a way to save.

People in townships have invented ways to use electricity without paying for it through illegal connections.

Electric box explodes in Cape Town township

Townships are notoriously known for their criminal activities that include illegal electric connections where neighbours combine their cables to save more on power. The system is dangerous and could start a rapid-fire in the community.

One township found out the hard way when one of their electric boxes unexpectedly exploded during the day. The cables caught on fire and made cackling noises.

The community panicked and was worried about a family that was stuck in their house because the box was installed in their yard. It was too dangerous for them to come out, but their neighbours offered to help.

South Africans were mortified by the scene after a youngster, Ovayo Poni, posted footage of the incident online.

SA mortified by electric box explosion

Social media users shared their thoughts about the incident in a thread of comments on the now-viral video:

@Kabelo Mofokeng said:

“Six months without electricity is loading.”

@Mashoto sighed:

“I wonder why an electrical pole is installed inside a person's yard?”

@violetpeterson453 pointed out:

“Illegal connections.”

@Axelrose_zw wondered:

“What about the people in that house?”

@perllo #31☠️☠️ said:

“My biggest worry is the poor house.”

@Mandymncube561. ndlunkulu asked:

“Did you even call the firefighter or are you just busy recording?”

@sickin_thehead commented:

“Then there will be no electricity for three years.”

@troublemaker asked:

“So no one can just climb those poles to disconnect the transform-a?”

@Lunga Lalo | SBG🧁 commented:

“I don’t understand why people think it would be easy for anyone in this situation to respond quickly to this explosion as if they would do something better. I mean, everyone gets scared.”

@Zuko wrote:

“To say people must go anywhere closer to that is insane. Fire alone is dangerous but electricity is worse, guys don’t be unfair. Surely if there was a way to stop this they would’ve tried it. My worry is why no one is jumping at the back and getting in the house to ensure the kids are safely escorted out of this place.”

