A young South African gent was amazed to see a woman’s wig in a taxi and filmed her to post online

The now-viral video received mixed reactions from Mzansi people, who wondered why the lady chose the hairdo

Social media users interacted in a thread of comments, which either came up with the reasons for the bald wig or simply to crack jokes

A young South African man from Johannesburg was stunned to see a woman’s hairdo in a taxi.

The anonymous lady was wearing a bald wig that matched her skin and was unbothered by people’s reactions.

Man reacts to woman with bald wig in taxi

A South African youngster was amazed to see a Mzansi woman wearing a bald wig in public. The chap was riding in a taxi when he spotted the woman in front of him wearing an unusual wig.

Most women opt for silky hair when buying wigs but the anonymous woman opted for a bald wig and went out in public confidently. The youngster was stunned and pulled out his phone to record the moment.

He then posted the clip on TikTok and received a lot of attention from divided South Africans. Some people thought the woman was an actress or having a bad hair day, while some thought it was for comic relief.

The video went viral after it was posted a week ago, and has garnered three million views so far, and has been shared over 23000 times. The youngster captioned his clip:

“POV: She’s wearing a chiskop cap.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s chiskop cap

Social media users shared their thoughts on the youngster’s video:

@Jojo was not happy:

“So people are just filming our insecurities and putting them on social media without us knowing?”

@Nathalie⭐ asked:

“Chiskop cap, what's that?”

@B.O.I.T.U.M.E.L.O explained:

“It could be that she works in the film and art industry. Her character is bald, and if you can’t cut your hair, that’s what they do.”

@Fine Artist commented:

“It’s better than wearing someone's hair. Some of you are wearing dead people's hair.”

@🌸 said:

“Installation, lace where?”

@Ashm_beauty bar explained:

“It's a handmade bald latex cap" using liquid latex, mostly made in beauty school for practicals like doing special effects makeup, character makeup, helping to create a different look for actors and performers, especially those who don't want to cut their hair.”

@Zama KaMafikeni Msibi explained:

“She’s obviously an actor. This is part of her makeup. I once did an 80's afro that was so believable for a film, "Uncovered", which was on Netflix for some time.”

