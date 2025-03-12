A now-viral video of South African scholars placed in a trailer by their school transport driver wowed many

The clip went viral on TikTok, generating over one million views, and 10.5K reshares in 48 hours

Social media users shared their opposing viewpoints in a thread of over 1.6K comments

The taxi industry has been under microscopic surveillance by South Africans since the massive strike in 2023.

One school transport went viral after the driver placed schoolchildren in a trailer. Image: @Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

The industry also caters to school children whose drivers are either taxi owners or drive minibus taxis.

SA shares opposing views after seeing schoolchildren placed in trailer

School transport drivers have been accused of overcrowding their vehicles with scholars due to greed and hunger for monetary gain. One vehicle went viral on TikTok after being filmed by a stunned bystander.

The Toyota Quantum had a trailer of school children attached to it. The youngsters were seen standing and enjoying themselves while the other group occupied seats inside the mini bus taxi.

A lot of South Africans were worried about the children’s safety as trailers are meant for transporting goods and materials, and not minor children.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares opposing thoughts on kids transported by trailer

Social media users communicated in a thread of over 1.6K comments:

@Nomadhla explained:

“I blame us, parents. One small accident the children especially in the trailer will get so hurt.”

@Matizani was stunned:

“I thought I'd seen it all.”

@Lizzy Nomalizo wondered:

“I wonder how many are inside if things are like this.”

@studioofblaq said:

“When they grow up this is gonna be the first story they tell their kids.”

@L commented:

“The driver really thought about it, and he concluded that there was no way he was taking this trip twice.”

@Ma Ndimandeomuhle👑💝 wrote:

“I'm not happy, but I know my son would love this.”

@mhdjdhdjdhdhdhd explained:

“How can other countries take us seriously? Because even we don't take ourselves seriously so let us not fight them is how we chose to represent country.”

@Zwels chuckled:

“This is so wrong but yet it seems not.”

@Jurgna shared:

“As a teacher, I will not allow my learners to get onto the transport.”

@Centy said:

“This is very dangerous.”

@kenray observed:

“The kids seem to be enjoying this very much I'm sure they can't wait for the next day to go to school but is it safe.”

@user4463760710931 commented:

“We take it for jokes, when it's an accident we all start to communicate. It’s sad for the parents whose child is travelling.”

@mr b said:

“Yho, so illegal.”

@FAMBA shared:

“This is unacceptable. You’re gambling with children's lives.”

@dr baloyi commented:

“Driver can be arrested. A trailer is only for goods.”

