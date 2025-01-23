South Africans will always live for chaotic drama as that’s where personalities clash or complement each other

One gent’s day was ruined before it even started when his taxi ride became his worst nightmare early in the morning

Social media users could not help but laugh at the man’s misfortune in a thread of 4.6K comments

A number of taxis should be prohibited from being on their road because they could break down any minute.

A gent lived his worst nightmare after breaking a taxi door. Image: @MICHELE SPATARI/Getty

A group of commuters experienced this while driving to work early in the morning and floored Mzansi with their reaction.

SA floored by gent breaking taxi door in full taxi, commuters outraged

A taxi ride turned into a clubhouse after one commuter’s misfortune moment. The chap tried to close the door of the vehicle when he lived his worst nightmare.

As he tried to slide the door to close in a full taxi, the door broke. The gent tried to fix it but things got even worse.

The commuters were outraged by the unpredictable moment, and the nervous chap started to fret. During all the drama, the driver kept his foot on the accelerator, paying no attention to the commotion behind him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by gent breaking door in full taxi

Social media users were dusted by the man’s misfortune and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@khwezi :) shared:

“This is why I never close the door.”

@real_bassie asked:

“Why isn’t the driver not stopping?”

@Cheyenne was floored:

“I laughed like I don’t have problems.”

@Malehu | Business & Lifestyle commented:

“I wouldn’t survive disappointing so many people in one go. That would have caused me to jump out of the taxi.”

@Foxxie 💙 was amazed:

“I hate how in Zimbabwe that’s so normal that I’m shocked why people are panicking.”

@🐬 Yammies momma 🐬 wrote

“My biggest fear is the door falling because of me.”

@PRI-SIL-LEE-UH was dusted:

“The fear in that man's voice is killing me.”

