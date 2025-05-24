A young South African lady put a chicken’s skills to the test after being told that chickens do not fly

The people of Mzansi were amazed by the now-viral video, and how the youngster made the animal move so swiftly

Social media users flocked to the comments section of the well-performing post and shared their thoughts

For the longest time, people questioned the flying abilities of chickens and wondered why they had wings.

A youngster conducted an experiment with a live chicken. Image: @Anthony Lee

Source: Getty Images

The animals are mostly known for laying eggs and being a part of the juiciest meal on the menu.

SA amazed by flying chicken in viral video

A young South African lady was excited to conduct her own experiment on whether or not chickens can fly. She held the chicken above a pool of water and released it mid-air.

The chicken surprised everybody when it swiftly spread its wings, and flew away to rest on dry land. The Mzansi youngster was amazed and impressively got the footage on tape as she was filming with her other hand.

The woman wrapped up her little experiment and concluded that chickens only fly when it is necessary:

“POV: Chickens are just lazy birds. This is proof.”

South Africans were amazed by the now-viral TikTok video, and shared their hilarious thoughts in a thread of over 2000 comments. The clip was shared almost 100k times and garnered 3.6 million views in two days.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by flying chicken

Social media users were amazed by a flying chicken and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

Mzansi was floored by a flying chicken that went viral on TikTok. Image: @Tina Terras &Michael Waltar

Source: Getty Images

@Aiya🦋pointed out:

“They just want to be fed, so they pretend they can't fly.”

@Maddie explained:

“What's funny is that they can also swim, so truly she just didn't want to get wet.”

@Aetheruon dropped a punchline:

“They’re afraid, that’s why they’re called chickens.”

@Princess Erhabor expressed:

“A flying chicken would give me a heart attack.”

@𝗡𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗺 explained why it’s rare to see chickens flying:

“Their body is heavier than normal birds, that's why they can fly just for a short time.”

@Don Julio commented:

“They must stay down, though, a whole world with flying chickens is a crazy concept.”

@RubyBabe38 wrote:

“Their food is not in the sky, so they don't waste their time flying.”

@Carlon laughed:

“There goes my eight-piece combo.”

@Mathapelo remembered:

“Fear is the best motivation.”

@morgansmall506 pointed out:

“It was a matter of life and death.”

@emy said:

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only option you have.”

@palesa_khutso was amazed:

“I didn't know they could fly. I thought the wings were for decorations.”

