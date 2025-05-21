A young South African lady shared a glimpse of her relative’s lobola proceedings online and had tongues wagging

The people of Mzansi were highly entertained by the uncles who fumbled parts of the ceremony

Social media users were floored and left numerous comments on the now-viral TikTok video

A Mzansi youngster floored South Africa when she posted a video of how uncles performed during lobola negotiations.

SA was floored by two uncles who butchered lobola negotiations.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted last Sunday and garnered almost half a million views in 48 hours.

Zulu uncles fumble lobola negotiations

A young South African Zulu girl, Zinhle Msomi, made everyone’s day after posting a snippet of her relative’s lobola day. Msomi shared how uncles from the groom’s family almost messed up his chances of marrying the love of his life.

The two gents in charge forgot some of the bride’s clan names and surnames while begging to get into her yard. They tried their best to convince the bride’s family to let them in.

The uncles butchered the proceedings and made their family chuckle as they stood behind them, recording their performance. The bride’s family eventually opened for the two gentlemen after reciting their clan names and serenading them.

South Africans did not let the butchering go and shared their silly thoughts in a thread of 2.4k comments. Most people were dusted by one of the uncles' random singing, trying to win the bride’s family over.

Msomi was amazed by the men in charge and posted the funny video on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: You trusted the wrong people to go and negotiate for you.”

The caption made people laugh even harder, which helped the video go viral.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by lobola negotiations

Social media users were dusted by the uncles and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A young lady shared a hilarious lobola video on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@Nosi was amazed:

“I thought this was a joke until I saw everyone and the goat.”

@sweet.emmy🤸🏽pointed out:

“Whoever’s getting married is going to have such a good time in that family.”

@m.wandile was dusted:

“Imagine the next generation.”

@Karabo Sethokga 🦋was entertained:

“The fact that this is real is dusting me.”

@Lungile Mbonane commented:

“The most unserious people ever.”

@Jagermiester:

“My family is the same. They can't talk to their ancestors or negotiate! I need a rematch for my lobola negotiations because I was done dirty. Even my in-laws were in disbelief. The minute they showed up at the gate, my uncle opened it and asked them what they drank. I told them to put money on the table. They didn’t ask if I knew them, nor did they ask them to point me out among other girls. After getting the money, my uncle was like, “Okay, dankie”, and showed them the door. The negotiations were like 30 minutes, if not less. The in-laws were so shocked, they even thought they were being scammed.”

