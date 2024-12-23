South Africa praised a thoughtful lady who filmed her best friend’s lobola negotiations while she was with her family

Her good deed warmed many hearts who wished for a genuine sisterhood and platonic relationships

Friendship is one of the most important and influential aspects of life; there are multiple benefits one can get from connecting with others

Making friends used to be as natural as breathing. You probably do not remember the first friend you made, but you’ve never made one.

A thoughtful bestie melted hearts after capturing her friend's lobola negotiation content. Image: @mother_porcupine

People have complained about how challenging it is to make genuine platonic relationships in the modern world.

SA praises thoughtful friend on her best friend’s big day

A Mzansi lady melted many hearts by showing the nature of who she is in a relationship. Her pure desire to make her friend happy on her lobola day was priceless.

Manoko understood how important creating content is to her generation and whipped out her camera to film her best friend’s journey to becoming a makoti. Her pal had to stay inside the house while her fiancée and her family settled on the bride's price.

Manoko was a proud videographer on the day, finding perfect angles to shoot the lifetime memories. She proudly captioned her post:

“Occupation: Friend of the bride.”

Watch the video below:

Benefits of friendship and importance of platonic relationships

An intriguing article by Very Well on the importance of friendship and its importance dove deeply into the benefits of platonic love. Humans could not possibly survive without one another.

Our strengths and weaknesses complement each other. The art of community is beautiful when the motive is purely to help and see others happy.

The article states that friendship promotes physical health by cancelling out loneliness, which could lead to strokes, diabetes, and heart problems. Friends also influence each other to practice healthy behaviours by setting and maintaining goals.

Emotional support is one of the most significant benefits of having friends who listen and help get you through stressful times. A healthy platonic relationship instils confidence in you through support and validates you and your choices.

Mzansi touched by genuine friendship in viral TikTok

Social media users praised the thoughtful lady and commented:

@Meet_Nosie wrote:

“A friend like you is a must-have.”

@Honey G Mbewe said:

“My friend would not mind doing this for me, but she would forget to press the recording.”

@IamOnkx shared:

“I love that you are respecting the uncles hiding your camera but still capturing memories for your friend. You have been promoted.”

@Michaelchintu10 noticed:

“The fact that there’s a camera behind a camera makes the camera person even more serious in capturing the content that is being created for the wedding.”

@Qutee35 melted:

“Every girl should have a friend like you; this is love.”

