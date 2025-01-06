One young lady got real with her viewers about dating a man without money and shared a screengrab of their WhatsApp messages

The TikTok video caused a massive buzz online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People chimed in as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the couple's relationship

Relationships help many people to find their way in life, and through them, many lessons can be learned, and this was just the case for one young lady.

A lady showcased her WhatsApp chats with her broke guy in a TikTok video. Image: @phemelo566

Woman shows results of dating a broke guy

A stunner in Mzansi recently shared her experience dating a broke guy and the unexpected lessons she learned from the relationship in a video she uploaded on TikTok under the handle @phemelo566.

The woman revealed to her viewers that she decided to take a risk on love and give a broke man a chance. @phemelo566 went on to showcase a screengrab of their WhatsApp messages, in which the guy kept on asking for money, ranging from R10 to R30, R100, and more.

@phemelo566's footage, which has since gained widespread attention on social media, reveals the impact of the experience on her financial mindset, personal growth, and approach to relationships.

SA reacts to the woman's TikTok video

Viewers were captivated by her honesty and how she articulated the reality of being in a relationship with a financially struggling man. They flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Mrs B said:

"I love this guy. He is not fake; may God bless him with a good-paying job."

Precious wrote:

"If he's really broke I really don't see a problem, nkamo thusa ka pelo e tshweu. men do things from us ,they sacrifices alot and never complains. If you can't then leave them don't expose them."

Phomelelo Official expressed:

"He'd better not forget you one day."

McGyver SA shared:

"I totally relate to this; that hit hard; you might joke about it, but hey, I have been there. By the grace of God, I pulled through. She is my queen."

