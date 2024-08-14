A Mzansi man shared an amusing clip on TikTok where he announced that he was hospitalised after giving love another chance

The Xhosa gent who was excited to fall in love again was kicked to the curb as he landed in an ambulance for emergency recovery after a failed relationship

Social media users roared at the man’s unfortunate experience when it comes to matters of the heart

A Xhosa gent shared his extreme heartbreak story on TikTok after giving love another chance. Masixole landed in an ambulance after he needed special attention from a failed relationship.

A Xhosa man was hospitalised after a failed relationship. Image: @masixole_ngqokweni

The gent promised to tell the whole story once he recovered.

Xhosa man hospitalised after giving love a chance

The Xhosa tribe is notorious for being heartbreakers in relationships. They are the Hollywood hill of toxic partners.

Mzansi was baffled by a Xhosa gent who was hospitalised after a failed relationship. Masixole Ngqokweni could not hide his shame anymore and announced his romantic misfortunes online for SA to chuckle at.

Ngqokweni had been single for a while when he decided to treat his heart to yet again another romance story. Long story short, the lad got hurt, and an ambulance came to the rescue this time.

The chap shared the clip and captioned it:

“You gave love a chance. I owe you guys a storytime.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to brokenhearted Xhosa gent

SA was amazed by the news of a Xhosa man being hospitalised after a failed relationship. Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments;

@Quay_villas wanted to spill the tea:

"Or should tell them? If you take time will host a live n tell them what happened on your behalf sana."

@LATTECIA was amazed at how the mighty have fallen:

"No way! You are Xhosa your supposed to be the one to hurt people, but sorry."

@your mom's fav could not believe it:

"No way, you're lying, how?"

@user7379434374778 was baffled by the snippet:

"You can't love a person to such an extent, never."

@Lani could'nt wait to get the full story:

"Wishing you the speediest recovery ever; we need the tea."

Aphiwe Mshe just did not want to hear it:

"Don't you ever."

