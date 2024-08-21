A comedian named John Koopman went to KFC and was confused by a weird bar in the chicken shop

The local man tried to sit on the device but failed, which made him wonder what it was used for

Members of the online community took to the comment section to explain to John what the device was

A leaning chair at KFC confused a local comedian. Images: @johnkoopman / TikTok, @jb_koopman / Instagram

While the delicious menus usually catch people's attention at KFC, a local comedian was stunned when he saw a seat that wasn't really a seat. Thankfully, people online provided clarity.

Kentucky-fried confusion

John Koopman went to the chicken restaurant and left with his meal and a question for the store.

In his TikTok video, which has since garnered over 41 million views and posted on his account (@johnkoopman), the hungry guy spotted a brown, cushioned bar connected to a table with a small surface.

Given the placement, it is not unusual to think the bar and mini table were made for customers to sit on.

John comically tried to sit on the bar comfortably but epically failed.

He asked in his post's caption:

"How does a person sit or eat on these, KFC?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi tries to provide clarity on weird bar

Thousands of social media users (who helped make the video viral) stepped into the comment section to explain the device. Many concluded that it was called a leaning chair or bar.

@1.king__javi informed John:

"It's for leaning, not sitting."

@bongimtshali8 shared their explanation:

"That's for leaning when waiting for your food. It is close to the tills, and no one eats there. I find it very useful when waiting for my takeaways.'

@clxvsy shared their question in the comments:

"Why does it look like a bus stop?"

@keabetswemphelo wrote what they thought the restaurant's intentions were:

"They want you to stay, but not too long."

@n_ster_ jokingly said to John:

"That’s that 'don’t think you can get comfortable here' seating."

@tammy_gen_x laughed at the comedian's attempt to sit on the leaning bar, saying:

"I can appreciate your effort to make it work."

Woman's KFC order snatched in drive-thru

In another weird incident at KFC, Briefly News reported about a woman in South Africa who filmed a funny TikTok video showing how her order vanished before her eyes.

The clip sparked humour among Mzansi social media users, with some joking about takeaways being taken away.

