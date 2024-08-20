A gent went viral on social media for pranking his drunk friend, and people were left in laughter

One young man had time for the games. The gent hilariously pranked his friends, and the video amused many South Africans.

Sober man pranks drunk friends after a night out at the groove

The young man, who goes by the TikTok handle @hlomani.sa, shared a video of how he pranked his drunk friends as payback for always being the designated driver.

The gents who were on the way back from the groove were wasted as they slept soundly in the car while their sober friend drove them back home. @hlomani.sa expressed in his TikTok caption how "tried" he was of always being the one to drive his friends home after a night out, so he decided to "hit breaks to scare them."

After hitting the breaks, @hlomani.sa screamed so loud that his friends woke up in shock, which amused many people on the internet.

SA cracks jokes in the comments

Mzansi netizens were entertained by the young man's video. Many commented on the post as they poked fun at the drunk men who were pranked, while others simply laughed it off.

Umalubanyana said:

"The one infront?!! lo olunguzayo e’backseat??"

M Mahlangu was amused:

"Tjerr the reactions dusted me off."

Bee replied:

"At least they woke up to see. If they are not dying, I would've not even woken up."

E.W commented:

"Oh ehm gee they’re so nonchalant, next thing you’re in heaven bawo."

Yenkosi_WW expressed:

"Ok, your scream!?"

