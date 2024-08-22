A video captured a woman's transformation journey from being a street resident to a stunning hun

A kind man met Lerato on the street not looking so good and took her to a glam salon before rehab

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the gentleman for his kindness

A lady transformed from being a drug addict to a healthy woman. Images: @djkarri_.

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman transforming from an unhealthy woman to a stunning queen has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @djkarri__, the man can be seen meeting Lerato in the streets. She did not look good. The gentleman took it upon himself to help her out in the best way he could.

The video also showed Lerato a few moments later, all glammed up. She looked stunning in make-up and wig. The happiness was written all over her face. One could mistakenly believe that she was not the same person the gent found on the streets.

According to other videos uploaded by the man, Lerato was a drug addict. She went to rehab and is now a good-looking woman physically and health-wise.

"Let’s take a look at the transformation journey of Lerato, this is a motivation and inspiration to everyone who’s going through a lot out there, for as long as your still alive you still have a purpose in life. Modimo o Moholo."

Lady transforms into a stunning hun

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the woman's transformation

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users feeling motivated by the transformation.

@Mnisi Mvuleni 💦 commented:

"Lerato story we really need a book🥰."

@MAVIS shared:

"I can't hold my tears 🌹lerato and dj Kari."

@Molopek said:

"😭😭😭 You are a God send. Modimo a go segofatse Dj and to Lerato all the best beautiful sister. You are a living testimony 🥰🥰🥰."

