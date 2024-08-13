South Africa's Philanthropist, BI Phakathi did it again and helped a hustling gentleman

BI Phakathi came across a man who was selling perfumes so he could be able to feed his family and gave him money

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their gratitude to Phakathi

BI Phakathi gave a hustling man over R2k for groceries. Images: @BI Phakathi/ Facebook, @Authentic Images/ Getty Images

A South African philanthropist BI Phakathi helped a man who hustled for his family.

In a Facebook video uploaded by Phakathi, he came across a man selling perfumes. He asked him about his business and himself. The unemployed gentleman said he was selling perfumes so that he could be able to put food on the table for his family.

Like the kind man he is, BI Phakathi bought the two perfumes that were left from the gent's stock and gave him more than R2k for him to buy groceries for his family. The man was in disbelief and grateful to Phakathi - heartwarming.

BI helps a man buy groceries for his family

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens commend Phakathi for helping the man out

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding Phakathi for his kindness.

@Ndlovu Joana said:

"It was like he would have a panic attack as his face says it all. Bless you BI and thank you🙏🏿."

@Nene Torres shared:

"He was shock and cant believe you're giving much money.It's nice to help those people whose trying their best to work.🙏🙏🙏."

@Tanith Ndzingani expressed:

"😘 May God find favor on you and your family BI Phakathi."

@Connie Schultz wrote:

"Thank you for helping this man out. 😊💕"

@Zacharia Mwaifwani commented:

"I liked the man, he was so humble and grateful!!!"

@Annelize Greyling said:

"Beautiful soul... Can tell by looking at his eyes."

BI Phakathi buys security guard stunning kicks

In another story, Briefly News reported about Phakathi blessing a security guard with Jordan sneakers.

BI saw a security guard at a parking lot and approached him, asking what shoe size he wore. Phakathi went to the shop and bought the guy stunning Michael Jordan sneakers and gifted him. He also gave him about R1k. The gent was in disbelief and was visibly grateful for BI Phakathi's acts of kindness.

