A gent, @raythaplugg, shared an inspiring video that showcased his journey from living in a dilapidated shack to building a home he can finally call his own.

The video, which has since gone viral, highlights the stark contrast between the two living situations, capturing the essence of determination and self-belief.

@raythaplugg is slowly but surely getting closer to revealing the house he built and moving out of his shack.

A dream come true

The video begins with a glimpse of the shack that @raythaplugg once called home:

The conditions were far from ideal. A gravelly, sandy patch served as the floor, and various bottles, dirt, and old furniture were scattered around.

"The shack I was staying in was horrible 💔. I had to start working hard to change my situation."

The reality of @raythaplugg's living conditions pushed him to hustle relentlessly, setting his sights on a better future.

The transformation he achieved is nothing short of remarkable. The video transitions to his newly built home, a testament to his hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment to improving his life.

He captioned the video with an encouraging message:

"I hope this video finds someone in the same situation I was in. I want to let you know it’s possible. Don't settle for less👑. Part 7 Vlog dropping soon🏆."

Mzansi is proud of a stranger

The post quickly garnered attention, with many social media users expressing their admiration and pride in his achievement.

Comments poured in from users who were inspired by his story:

@🦋 commented:

"This is a huge achievement, congratulations 🙌🏼 proud of you ❤️💯"

@Lufhuno🥰Thumbu❤️💕😍 said:

"Not me being proud of a stranger. I'm so happy for you... Ya neh, when I saw 'don't settle for less' in the caption, it spoke to my current situation. Thanks for inspiring me."

@Ma Sthenjwa also expressed her happiness for @raythaplugg:

"Well done👏🏽. I'm sure you’re proud of yourself. May God bless you more."

@Tapin1. ff also congratulated him on this great milestone:

"Well done 🥰🥰 looks amazing."

@Otja Mbaha also chimed in:

"I can imagine the amount of discipline it took, kudos to you ❤️"

@Velo_D noted:

"Great job...🥰 all the best in your life ahead."

@Hawai added:

"You did well for yourself. You should be proud of yourself. You are an inspiration to people who want to do better."

@busisiwe997 couldn't hold back the pride she felt:

"Well done, I'm very proud of you, my boy."

