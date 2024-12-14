The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has experienced a series of surprises, and most recently, it was the death of legal practitioner Thulani Mngomezulu

Defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu stopped making court appearances in November after falling ill

Major outlets broadcasted Thulani Mngomezulu's funeral, where his loved ones and colleagues in law, including former Adv Teffo, mourned his passing

A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial died recently. He lost his life at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus.

A Senzo Meyiwa case defence lawyer, Thulani Mngomezulu, was laid to rest and Malesela Teffo was in attendance. Image: @nevillembamayi / ZimojaL

Source: Twitter

South Africans were shaken by Thulani Mngomezulu's death since a lead investigator died while involved in the Senzo Meyiwa case. The defence lawyer's funeral took place, and his daughter shared touching words as well as former advocate Malesela Teffo.

Senzo Meyiwa case defence lawyer mourned

Thulani Mngomezulu represented the first accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case, and his funeral took place on 14 December 2024. Well-known disbarred lawyer Teffo shared a few words at Adv Mngomezulu's funeral. He encouraged the mourners to celebrate the laywer's life in a video posted by @LindaA_Mnisi:

Advocate Mngomezulu's daughter took to the stage and revealed that she did not get to speak to her dad in person while he was sick, and she wrote a letter to him expressing her gratitude for raising her. She said:

"You were sick for a while but this took us by surprise...I will cherish every moment we shared together...it pains me deeply that I was not there for your last days but I tried to come home."

Watch the video of Adv Mngomezulu's daughter's speech broadcasted by Newzroom Afrika:

SA mourns Thulani Mngomezulu

Online users commented under the video of Thulani's daughter expressing their condolences. Malesela Teffo's presence touched others. Read the comments below:

@LordOfTheTruths said:

"Condolences sisi...I hope time will heal you and your family. May the lord give you strength."

@itsKhanyikayi_1 wrote:

"The most painful goodbye one can ever experience 💔"

Many were happy to see Teffo at Adv Mngomezulu's funeral

@She_Nangula said:

"Seeing Adv Teffo in attendance broke my heart💔God needs to intervene in this case now..🙏🏿🙏🏿"

@TembsyMajija commented:

"Ramosepele I thank you for being here and for calling Teffo up 🥺♥️ #SenzoMeyiwaTrial"

@MalatjieKholo was pleased with the funeral:

"We have send him off respectfully 🕊. #SenzoMeyiwaTrial."

SA reacts as Zandie Khumalo "celebrates" advocate Mngomezulu's death

Briefly News previously reported that the South African singer and Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, has once again made headlines on social media.

Social media has been buzzing as the news of one of Senzo Meyiwa's accused lawyers, Thulani Mngomezulu, sadly passed away, but Zandie's actions caught many netizens' attention online.

Recently, it seemed as if Kelly Khumalo's younger sister listened to a song that sounded relevant to Adv Mngomezulus's death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News