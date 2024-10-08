Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial were postponed as the state could not secure the attendance of witnesses

Two of the accused have complained about their conditions in prison and want the court to do something

South Africans are losing hope that there will be any justice for the family of the slain Bafana Bafana star

South Africans don't believe justice will ever be served in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as constant issues delay proceedings. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have been postponed one more, and South Africans are growing more frustrated.

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

As the 10th anniversary of his death draws closer, South Africans lose more hope of the case being solved as numerous issues delay proceedings.

Two suspects complain about prison conditions

In one of the latest developments that threatens to derail proceedings, two of the accused have filed an appeal over their conditions in prison.

Fisokuhle Ntuli and Mthobisi Mncube are both in solitary confinement, with Mncube being kept in solitary confinement for the past four years.

Through his lawyer, Advocate Charles Mnisi, Mncube argued that focusing on his defence was difficult as he was only allowed an hour outside his cell to consult with lawyers daily. Mncube asked that the matter be suspended so that he could consult with an advocate to assist him.

Lead investigator busy with exams

Another hold-up in the current case is the availability of the lead investigator, Bongani Gininda.

The state has asked Brigadier Gininda to take the stand, but admitted that is was difficult to confirm his attendance as he was writing exams and is in his final year LLB.

The case has been postponed until tomorrow, 9 October, to allow Brigadier Gininda to appear.

South Africans grow tired of postponements

Eager to see justice served for the slain soccer star, South Africans are growing tired of the numerous delays in the case.

Many are also growing tired of the state and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng’s conduct during the case.

@TBrianMakara asked:

“Will the case end? I don't see a conclusion here.”

Phuti VanderValt Daniel said:

“So, are we going to end 2024 without a conclusion in the case?”

@GeniusPhilos said:

“What this means is that if the state doesn't have another witness ready and Gininda is excused to write his exams, the case could potentially be adjourned until next year. And the judge likely won't see any issue with that either. The calendar ends on 8 December.”

@PBalebetse added:

“I can't stand this trial anymore. The pathetic judge, the prosecutor and their hired witnesses are making me sick to the core.”

@Ounalypse:

“So they take two weeks recess and only to come back to look like clowns who don't know what to do. No witness lined up today.”

Suspects complain about prison conditions

In related news, two of the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case have complained about the conditions in prison.

Mthobisi Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli are both currently detained at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service Facility.

Briefly News previously reported that the two accused have complained that the correctional facility didn’t even have hot water.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News