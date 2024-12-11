The South African musician Zandie Khumalo-Gumede seemingly celebrated the death of one of the accused's lawyers

A video of the singer listening to one of her songs, which spoke about the consequences of trying to "touch" them

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Zandi seemingly celebrating the death of an accused's lawyer

Zandi Khumalo "celebrated" the death of the lawyer. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

The South African singer and Kelly Khumalo's younger sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, has once again made headlines on social media.

Zandie seemingly celebrates after death of accused's lawyer

Social media has been buzzing as the news of one of Senzo Meyiwa's accused lawyers, Thulani Mngomezulu, sadly passed away, but Zandie's actions caught many netizens' attention online.

Recently, it seemed as if Kelly Khumalo's younger sister was celebrating Mngomezulu's death as she listened to a song about the consequences one would face if one were to get into a battle with them.

The video was posted online by Sihle Mavuso, a KZN-based journalist, on his Twitter (X) page.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Zandi's video

Many netizens reacted to the video of Zandie seemingly celebrating the death of Thulani Mngomezulu. Here's what they had to say in the comment section:

@Ndlombango wrote:

"This family is heartless."

@Phola_P said:

"This cannot be, today? The day we hear of Mngomezulu's death? Fear them..."

@Mrmoney115 responded:

"So she was really celebrating."

@Mbovux replied:

"Aii no, it's true when they say their spiritual ghost is working overtime for them, but ke everyone will eventually die."

@_zwelakhe commented:

"This girl is crazy, like how can you just record such a song on the same day we heard the news about advocate Thulani?"

Senzo Meyiwa's mother wants justice

In a related article, Senzo Meyiwa's mother appealed to the Khumalo family to reveal what happened the night he was shot.

Briefly News reported that Ntombifuthi Meyiwa urged the people in the house that night to come forward and say what happened. She also made an emotional plea to Kelly Khumalo's mother to come clean about who shot her son 10 years ago.

