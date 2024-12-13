“I’m Proud of Myself”: Cape Town Woman Graduates at 43, Returns to Complete PGCE

A Cape Town woman shared that she enrolled at the University of the Western Cape at 39 and received her degree four years later

She then returned to the tertiary institution to complete her Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE)

Several local members of the online community congratulated the woman and found her story inspiring

A proud graduate motivated many with her passion for education. Images: @uwconline

Source: TikTok

It's never too late to chase your dreams and build your future.

A woman recently shared her journey of returning to university to complete her studies, proving that determination and courage can overcome any obstacle, regardless of age.

A graduate for the students

Jennifer Brown, a University of the Western Cape graduate, shared her inspiring success story on the institution's TikTok account (@uwconline).

The proud graduate, who hails from Delft (an area in Cape Town riddled with gang violence and crime), stated that at 39, she enrolled at UWC and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree four years later.

After teaching for two years, Jennifer returned to the institution to complete her Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE).

The mother-of-two stated:

"Through major challenges and obstacles, I made it. I'm so proud of myself. Don't let your circumstances determine your destination."

Watch the video below:

What is a PGCE?

Per Mancosa, a PGCE is a one- or two-year postgraduate course that delivers the essential skills and qualifications needed to become an educator. The course offers theoretical studies and practical components.

Depending on the institution, students can complete it either part-time or full-time.

"It's important to understand the programme instructs you how to teach, not what to teach. Therefore, to teach a certain subject, you would have needed to gain relevant knowledge about that subject through your undergraduate degree."

Mzansi congratulates UWC graduate

Hundreds of social media users filled the comment section with positivity, congratulating the graduate on her success and citing her as a source of inspiration.

@abbeykattz wrote in the comments:

"Jennifer Brown for president! What a queen."

@zanleibrandtcook17 shared with the online community:

"My Life Orientation teacher from last year. Yoh, that was my best teacher ever."

@ingriddomingo569 said to Jennifer:

"Those who ask, 'What good can come from Delft?' you just proved them wrong. You're an inspiration. Good job, and Godspeed in all your future endeavours. Congrats."

@yungflower7398 told app users:

"Never put an age on any achievement or goal you want to reach in life. Such an inspiration."

@burns3713 added in the comment section:

"Congrats, and thank you for showing that it's never too late to study and build your academic armour."

A proud @nehemiah_brown_ exclaimed:

"That's my mother!"

