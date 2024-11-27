An accounting graduate celebrated signing her first employment contract at Deloitte in Cape Town

She shared a video showing her excitement to finally becoming a corporate girlie after years of hard work

Many Mzansi people are inspired by her story and flooding her TikTok comments with well-wishes

A woman celebrated bagging a job in Cape Town. Image: @sisomathonsi

Talk about a proud moment! An accounting graduate recently bagged her first job in Cape Town and took to TikTok to celebrate in style.

Woman celebrates landing corporate job

The video captured the highlights of her first day, from signing the deal at Deloitte to showing off the breathtaking office views.

The woman @sisomathonsi looked every bit the part, sharing snippets of her corporate photoshoot. She radiated joy and confidence as she sealed the deal.

Hard journey to employment

In her emotional caption, she shared how tough this year had been and expressed pride in herself for not giving up.

"Got a little emotional while compiling this video. This year was difficult but I am so proud of myself for not giving up cause this moment was really worth it."

Watch the video below:

The TikTok post gained traction and attracted hundreds of comments, with peeps extending heartfelt congratulations.

See a few reactions below:

@MsIthalomso said:

"I promise I'm not chopping onions, this is beautiful congratulations stranger you deserve it. 🙌🏾❤️🥹"

@tebatso posted:

"Entering the corporate girl era. 🥹❤️ You are truly an inspiration!"

@NEZIPHO commented:

"Congratulations! The views from this office are the best!"

@AniaMokgadi stated:

"My dream company. 😍"

@NaMkholwa wrote:

"Best wishes and congratulations. 🥰❤️"

@DimakatsoPhadi mentioned:

"Congrats babes 🥰 and welcome to Cape Town. 🥰"

@Rifuwo commented:

"This is so inspiring. Congratulations Siso! 🥹❤️"

@Sasha added:

"When the time is right God will make it happen. 🥰 I'm so happy for you congratulations. 🥳"

