A mom shared an emotional video taken when she went to drop her daughter at the airport, and Mzansi cried with her

The loving mom shared the touching video on her TikTok account with a sweet short caption

Social media users joined the mom in wishing her daughter well and shared how sweet and beautiful their embrace was

Goodbyes are never easy, especially when sending off a child or family member to a place that is not easily reachable for times when you miss them.

A mom whose TikTok user handle is @malehlohonolo82 was excited to see her daughter about to jet off to Australia to chase her dreams, but she could not contain her tears when she realised she would not be seeing her for a while.

The mom and daughter's emotional moment

The clip shared shows the duo standing in tears before the airport security point and hugging each other tight. The mom wipes tears from her daughter's pretty face and kisses her before letting her go. She captioned her post:

"The world is your oyster, my angel🙌🏾🙏🏽❤️."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi mom and daughter embrace moves people

Over 211K TikTok users watched the heartwarming video, with some sharing that they got emotional and started crying while watching it. Others wished the young lady well in her future endeavours in Australia.

User @StarKick added:

"This is the most saddest moment... 🥰🥰🥰."

User @Shonny_SA commented:

"Another day to cry with strangers online 🕊️."

User @landiwemalandi shared:

"The airport walls have seen the sincerest hugs ever."

User @Brendylicious said:

"Airports are so emotional... I've lived overseas a few years, and going back always ripped me apart, especially at the airport 🛫.."

User @Zandile Shabalala added:

"Fly away butterfly, the world awaits 🥰. What every you do, make mom proud 🥰and us😅."

User @Miss Tokwe commented:

"Ohhh. my baby Bathong 🥰🥰. I am so happy for her and please tell her I'm super proud of her achievements 🥳."

