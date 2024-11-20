A young lady with huge beautiful hair made a decision to get rid of it at a barber shop

The young woman had tears rolling down her face as the barber cut her hair, making her bald

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of kindness to the lady

A woman took a bold move and got rid of her beautiful hair. Images: @anesipho011

A video of a woman cutting her hair has gone viral on social media, leaving the internet touched.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Anesipho Kwasa Dyosi (@anesipho011) is seen with her huge hair sitting at a salon. A barber took a machine and began cutting off the young lady's hair.

The woman had tears rolling down her face as the barber cut her hair. However, she became even more beautiful with her bald head. It is not clear what led the lady to make such a decision to get rid of her hair.

Beautiful girl cries as she gets rid of her hair

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi commend the girl's bravery

The video gained over 12 million views, with many online users sharing positive words with the lady. See the comments below:

@queen Esthilo wondered:

"Who else noticed that she became prettier after the hair cut 💇."

@bonisiwe thenjekwayo adored:

"umuhle girl🥰🥰🥰" (You are beautiful girl)

@KaMangethe🫶🏾 shared:

"I remember when I had to cut my hair because if alopecia but I am okay now and my hair is growing🥲."

@HLONIE commented:

"You are so beautiful🥰🥰."

@user6857538560697 wrote:

"Better to start afresh dear rather than to stay with a mark that will remind you of ur past. It will grow , love you and ur so beautiful love ur eyes though. Bstrong🫶🏻."

@don_stebu said:

"You're more gorgeous with no hair than before take my word for it 🥰🥰."

Gauteng woman's hairstyle touches Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Pretoria woman's edgy haircut and dye that touched Mzansi.

The video of the woman revealing her new hairstyle got over 30 000 likes. There were comments from hundreds of people who gave their opinions on her hairstyle. One TikTokker, @emeldamdluli, blew people away with her beauty. The woman dyed her hair silver and had it cut short.

