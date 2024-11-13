One hun with a receding hairline shocked the nation after a hairstylist did wonders to the area where the hair was lost

In the video shared on TikTok, the hairdresser unveiled the step-by-step process, and it gained massive traction

People were amazed by the incredible work of the hairstylist as they gushed over the babe's hairstyle

A hairstylist in Pretoria went viral over her incredible work, which left peeps raving on the internet.

A Mzansi woman’s receding hairline transformation has amazed South Africans. Image: @bubbles.flake

Woman's receding hairline amazes SA

Having a bad hairline can be quite annoying, as it limits the ability to rock all the cool styles, but one hairdresser is redefining that. A clip shared by TikTok user @bubbles.flake shows a woman getting her hair done with no hairline.

The hairstylist went on to braid the lady's hair and did the popular hairstyle boho braids using black fibre. At the end of the footage, the hun showed off the final results and boy, it was giving. While taking to her TikTok caption, @bubbles.flake expressed the following:

"Hairline gone @supreme hair SA Pretoria Will never disappoint you."

@bubbles.flake's clip captured many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA gushes over woman's braids

People were impressed by the hun's hairstyle and the hairstylist's incredible ability to work with a receding hairline, flooding the comments section with praise.

Nolo expressed:

"Looked at my hairline and cheered."

Michelle.mkwanazi gushed:

"It looks soo good, though."

Nhlakanipho cracked a joke, saying:

"It ran away in heels."

Oraa shared:

"One of my classmates cut her hair because he hairline was gone, and the hairline still didn’t grow."

Xivono_.m was impressed:

"Your hairstylist is a magician yerr."

Z wrote:

"Girl, that’s a sign to stop braiding."

Woman plugs SA with hairline growth product

Briefly News previously reported that one babe in Mzansi flexed a product she uses for her hairline, and boy peeps were amazed by the results.

The stunner shared her hairline journey on TikTok, detailing how she lost hair in front of her head in April 2024. @thee_queen_nala showcased how it went from bad to worse in the following months until she came across a helpful product, all thanks to TikTok, which hooked her up and helped her recover her hairline.

