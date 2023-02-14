A young law graduate from Johannesburg is making waves online after posting about a huge career win

The lady shared a picture online after becoming a high court attorney and looked thrilled about the win

Social media users wished the legal eagle well for the amazing milestone in her post’s comment section

A beautiful law graduate from Johannesburg has inspired peeps after posting about becoming a high court attorney.

Rethabile Monyane is now a whole attorney. Image: Rethabile Monyane/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young lady had a huge smile on her face in the picture she posted online after achieving the major milestone.

Rethabile Monyane, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws at Nelson Mandela University, captioned her post:

“I got admitted as an attorney of the high court of South Africa. The journey wasn’t an easy one, but it was all worth it.”

Social media users wish lawyer well

The newly minted attorney received well-wishes from netizens, who seemed proud of her for the accomplishment.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Lazarus Kaka expressed pride in her:

“Congratulations, Rethabile. Super proud of you!”

Thutuzelo Bhili wrote:

“Halala. Lawyer ya rena. O ba loye, lawyer ka kua court. Congrats.”

Zuko Ndzoyiya noted:

“Congratulations, Retha on your admission, my friend, and all the best in your future endeavours.”

Thabiso Moeti wished her well:

“Congratulations, Rethabile Monyane.”

Chris Katlego Rapetswa complimented her look on the wonderful achievement:

“Congratulations, Rethabile! And looking stunning!”

Spellitos Drmoosa left her a kind remark in the comment section of her post:

“Well done, young lady.”

Awelani Nemaangani was quick to wish her well:

“Congratulations, girl.”

What an awesome win for an inspiring young legal eagle!

