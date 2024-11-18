A woman shared how emotional she was when her father sent her a video of the reason why Checkers Sixty60 wrapped aeroplanes with their logo

The Facebook video she watched saw the story of a doctor and mother reuniting with her loved ones

Many social media users in the woman's comment section were also brought to tears by the heartwarming story

The story behind Checkers Sixty60's aeroplane brought a woman to tears. Images: Checkers Sixty60 / Facebook, @jessicaberger00 / TikTok

Checkers Sixty60 has long transformed lives by offering a convenient delivery service that quickly and reliably delivers essentials to people's doorsteps.

After seeing why the major retail store wrapped aeroplanes in their signature colour and logo, a young woman became deeply emotional after watching a heartwarming video the retailer posted.

Checkers Sixty60 has woman tearing up

Jessica Burger, a local content creator using the handle @jessicaberger00, uploaded a video of herself wiping her tears titled "Checkers made me cry." She explained she watched a video concerning Checkers Sixty60 that her father posted on their family group.

The video showed a senior cardiothoracic registrar named Dr Nqobile Manzini, who studied at the University of Cape Town and was completing her final year at Groote Schuur Hospital. She worked roughly 36-hour shifts.

Because of her busy schedule, she could not see and spend time with her five-year-old son, who lives with his grandmother in KwaZulu-Natal.

The dedicated doctor thought Checkers was interviewing her for an insert about essential workers. However, the retailer flew down her mother, son, and brother in specially branded aeroplanes to bring families together as part of their latest campaign.

Watch Jessica get emotional in the video below:

Checkers Sixty60 clip leaves Mzansi emotional

Several social media users took to the comment section to share how emotional they felt seeing the kind gesture the store pulled off for families.

@abbsta_kruger told the online community:

"Checkers played on my heartstrings with this one."

@cheryl.p05, who felt the same way, commented:

"Pass the tissues, please. Oh, my word. Checkers, you also have me crying."

@sandakahle_m used crying emojis when they said to Jessica:

"Okay, I thought you were exaggerating."

@kelly.vh_ wrote in the comment section:

"Checkers is not only supplying the onions but cutting them, too."

An emotional @ok.kamy said to the content creator:

"Anytime I see someone cry, I cry. I cried watching you trying to explain. I headed over to the Checkers page and cried even more after I saw the mom crying when she saw her son. It was so precious."

@zels.dw told app users:

"No, man, my heart. I just watched the video on their page, and now I'm sobbing."

