A woman who boarded a flight was in for a surprise after she noticed a special aeroplane and went viral

In a TikTok video, the lady showed that Checkers Sixty60 is expanding its brand beyond groceries

Online users were amused after seeing the video of the vocally tentative woman boarding an interesting flight

A woman in a TikTok video showing people how far Checkers Sixty60 is going with its branding. The lady was boarding an aeroplane when she noticed that it was a specially branded flight.

A TikTok video shows a woman boarding a Checker Sixty60 flight, and she has jokes. Image: Brenton Geach / ArtMarie

Source: Getty Images

Viewers were in stitches over the video of the Checkers-branded aeroplane. Many commented on the flight, and many mistakenly thought it was simply FlySAfair rebranded.

Checker Sixty60 collaborates with LIFT

In a TikTok video by @pamela_mtanga, a woman shows herself boarding a plane by Checkers Sixty60. The creator joked that she thought Checkers was only making toys and hoped the flight would be safe and could be trusted.

According to Shoprite Holdings, Checkers have a specifically branded aeroplane with airline LIFT in time for the festive season. It had its first-ever flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town on 24 October 2024. Watch the video below:

SA amused by Checkers60 flight

Many people thought the video of the Checkers Sixty60 plane was hilarious. Read the comments below:

el_pistolero said:

"Delivered in sixty sixty."

Notnow commented:

"The rise of Checkers."

linda_nkabane joked:

"Ngihamba ngoCheckers 😭"

Tamia| Fashion consultant, asked:

"Please let us know when you’ve landed safely."

Solanga was amused:

"60min around the world 😏😁😂😅 sending prayers."

sinethemba_dlela remarked:

"FlySAFair behaves like quantum, next thing size fly one plane exhale LifeBuoy or Pep store."

